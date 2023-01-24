Zomato announces 800 new job openings amidst layoffs, CEO Deepinder Goyal invites applications

Zomato, a popular food delivery company in India, has announced 800 new job openings across 5 different roles. The CEO, Deepinder Goyal, made the announcement on the social media platform LinkedIn, stating that the vacancies include positions for a Growth Manager, Product 'Owner', Chief of Staff to CEO, Generalist, and Software Development Engineer. Goyal has encouraged interested candidates to directly send their resumes to deepinder@zomato.com.

This hiring initiative is surprising given the recent surge of layoffs at numerous companies both domestically and abroad. Zomato, however, has made the decision to adopt a new strategy and is trying to grow their staff. The organization is open to recommendations from people who know someone qualified for the roles and is currently looking for qualified candidates to fill these positions.

Additionally, the CEO has revealed a specific position titled "Chief of Staff to CEO." The job description states that the applicant must be "not less than a mini-CEO as head of staff." In the expansion and development of the business, this job is anticipated to play a crucial role.

This announcement, however, also comes after Zomato fired 100 workers in November of last year. Swiggy, the company's primary competitor, recently announced the layoff of 380 employees as well. Both the pandemic and the recession have had an effect on the job market in India's startup ecosystem. A constructive move in this context is Zomato's decision to grow its workforce and open up new positions.

The company has made it clear that the purpose of the layoffs last year was to reduce costs and boost profitability. Product, technology, catalogue, and marketing activities were affected, while supply chain employees were not. To secure the company's long-term viability, a company spokesperson stated that the layoffs were a necessary step.