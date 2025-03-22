Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu believes AI can handle 90% of programming work, making manual coding less necessary.

Vembu recently shared his thoughts on social media, explaining that most programming consists of repetitive tasks, known as “boilerplate” code. AI can efficiently manage this, allowing developers to focus on more complex challenges. However, he emphasized that human expertise is still needed for essential problem-solving.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman agrees that AI will change software engineering. He noted that while AI will initially boost productivity, it could eventually reduce the number of software engineers needed. “Each software engineer will just do much, much more for a while,” Altman said. “And then at some point, yeah, maybe we do need less software engineers.”

Altman also highlighted a shift in the industry’s focus. In the past, mastering coding skills was key to success. Now, developers must learn to use AI tools effectively. He revealed that in many companies, AI is already generating more than half of the code. He also mentioned the potential of "agentic coding," where AI could take on more complex programming tasks in the future.

Other tech leaders share similar views. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicts AI will write all software code within a year, while Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg has said AI will soon create a major portion of their applications' code.