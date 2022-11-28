Search icon
‘Zerodha wouldn't have happened if not for NSE and NOW’: CEO Nithin Kamath

The CEO of Zerodha specifically discussed the Neat On Web (NOW) platform from NSE, a shared CTCL facility that went live in July 2008.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to congratulate on the 30th anniversary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). He also gave credit to NSE's free software for brokers, NOW, for the establishment of his company, the biggest stock brokerage platform in the nation (Neat On Web). He said that it felt like yesterday when NSE first offered the NOW platform which was freely offered to brokers.
 
Nithin tweeted “Feels like yesterday when we first saw NSE NOW in 2009—the free platform NSE offered its brokers. This led to us questioning if tech is free, can we disrupt the pricing? An arbitrage trade."
 
Nithin Kamath is delighted that more Indians are aspiring to start their own businesses these days. In regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024–2025, Kamath claimed that as more and more individuals construct for India, India, the nation will be on its road to being a $5 trillion+ economy.
 
When NSE made the official announcement on June 8, 2020, Nithin had conflicting emotions over the NOW platform's demise.
 
He tweeted, "We saw NSE NOW in 2008 as an innovative idea by NSE to help its members go digital by giving the trading platform for free. We spotted an opportunity to disrupt pricing and that's how Zerodha started. Mixed feelings to hear that it will be discontinued."
