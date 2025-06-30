Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath urges lifelong learning over traditional degrees as AI reshapes jobs and skills by 2030.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently made headlines with a bold statement that got the internet talking. Quoting the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025, Kamath warned that success in the job market now depends less on traditional degrees and more on adaptability. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “The days of four-year college courses are over. Lifelong learning is the new norm for everyone.”

Big Changes Coming by 2030

The WEF report shows that by 2030, machines are expected to handle 34% of all work tasks, up from 22% now. Human involvement will fall to 33%, while the remaining third will be shared between humans and AI working together. This signals a major shift in how jobs will function in the near future.

Although 92 million jobs could disappear, around 170 million new roles are likely to be created. That’s a net gain of 78 million jobs. However, Kamath stresses that only those willing to keep learning and updating their skills will benefit from these changes.

Such an interesting question: "What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?"

Personally, I think the days of 4-year college courses are over, lifelong learning is the new norm, for everyone... pic.twitter.com/sk3 June 26, 2025

Degrees Have a Shelf Life

Kamath’s message struck a chord with many young people, especially when he questioned the need for traditional 4-year degrees. He asked, “What jobs will be relevant in 10 years?” According to the WEF, nearly 40% of current job skills will be outdated by the end of this decade.

Skills in areas like artificial intelligence, data analysis, cybersecurity, creative thinking, and environmental care will be in high demand. In response, 77% of companies plan to retrain staff, while 69% will hire AI experts. On the flip side, 41% of businesses also say they may cut jobs that can be easily automated.

New Jobs, New Structures

The job market isn’t just growing—it’s changing shape. The shift to green energy is expected to create over 34 million agricultural jobs. The rise of online shopping means more work for software developers and delivery workers. However, jobs like cashiers, clerks, and secretaries are slowly fading away.

While many companies want to upskill their teams, only 59% of employees are expected to get the training they need. One in nine workers may never receive the help required to stay relevant in the job market.

Focus on Diversity and Talent

Hiring isn’t just about skills anymore. In India, 95% of employers say they now focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Around the world, women, people with disabilities, and Gen Z are becoming top priorities for inclusive hiring.

Yet, 38% of employers still feel unsure about whether new candidates have the right skills for the job, even as 75% say they’re confident in developing their current teams.

Reactions Online

Kamath’s post led to a wave of online responses. Many agreed with his views, highlighting the importance of upskilling. One user wrote, “AI will create new jobs even as it replaces old ones.” Another pointed out that while tech can do a lot, it can’t replace human trust or emotional connection.

Others, however, criticised short online courses, calling them shallow. They suggested that instead of scrapping degrees, universities should focus on improving the quality of education.

Many also mentioned the challenges of self-learning, saying not everyone can manage without structured classrooms.

Final Message: Keep Evolving

As AI becomes more common, job roles are changing quickly, and skills are going out of date faster than ever. Kamath’s key message is clear: “If you don’t adapt, you risk being left behind.” The future of work isn’t just about learning new tools, it’s about changing your mindset and being ready to learn for life.

In today’s fast-moving world, it’s no longer about what you studied in the past. It’s about how quickly you can learn, unlearn, and grow.