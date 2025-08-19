Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...

AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips, probably Playing XI, head-to-head record and more

'A generational trip': Indian woman surprises parents with first ride in San Francisco’s driverless taxi

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Sunil Gavaskar 'disrespected' by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill? Former Indian player makes shocking claims

Good news for Airtel users, after Perplexity AI, Sunil Mittal's firm now offering FREE Apple Music to...

Special OPS 2: Muzammil Ibrahim reveals learning martial arts from rickshaw driver, mechanic: 'People used to make fun of me' | Exclusive

War 2: Jr NTR 'persuaded' Aditya Chopra to change script, Telugu star told YRF head honcho that his fans..., movie's original ending was...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER, first flop in YRF Spy Universe CRASHES on Monday, only earns..

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is OVER

This unique Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it is located in...

This Indian village with 500 people has no kitchen due to a rare tradition, it i

AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips, probably Playing XI, head-to-head record and more

AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips and more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has taken a big step in boosting India’s renewable energy sector by investing Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, a solar PV module manufacturing company. The investment will help increase Goldi Solar’s production and boost India's energy sector.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 12:21 AM IST

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath invests Rs 137,50,00,000 in this Gujarat firm, to boost India’s...; its business is...
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has made an investment of Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar.

TRENDING NOW

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has taken a big step in boosting India’s renewable energy sector by investing Rs 137.5 crore in Goldi Solar, a solar PV module manufacturing company. The investment will help increase Goldi Solar’s production and further establish the energy company as a major player in renewable energy manufacturing. Nikhil Kamath, one of the country’s youngest self-made billionaires, has made the investment along with his brother Nithin Kamath, and both the brothers hold expansive plans for the renewable energy sector and they see greater opportunities in its domestic market.

“Renewable energy in India is a massive sector, and there is an equally massive opportunity to build global-scale companies right here on our home ground. It is imperative that we back these companies to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition,” said Nithin Kamath, who is also an investor.

What does Goldi Solar do?

Ishverbhai Dholakia founded Goldi Solar in 2011 and the according to the company, it is India's largest Solar PV module manufacturing company. Based in Gujarat’s Surat, the manufacturing firm has existed in the industry for 14 years and has since grown its state-of-the-art production facilities in the city. In the past one year, Goldi Solar has expanded, almost tripled, its module manufacturing capacity from 3 GW to 14.7 GW. The company is also focusing on increasing the production capacity of solar cells, which are a crucial component of solar panels, in Surat, Gujarat, a statement by the company said.

The company is continuously working to develop high-efficiency solar PV modules and cells by integrating them with emerging technologies to fuel India’s growing clean energy needs. “Goldi Solar’s mission aligns with India’s vision of decarbonization and achieving net-zero emissions before 2070, contributing to a stronger and more sustainable future for the nation,” the statement said.

Why has Nikhil Kamath invested in solar power company?

As the domestic market is seeing rapid growth, the Nikhil Kamath’s investment aims to boost this growth along with the government targets of 280 GW of solar power by 2030, import duties on foreign modules, and incentives for local manufacturers under the Production Linked Incentive scheme. 



ALSO READ: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath warns about future job market, says 4-yr degree not enough, names one skill to stay relevant, it is... 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar’s age gap with fianceé Saaniya Chandhok is making news for this reason, find out
Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar’s age gap with fianceé
Rahul Gandhi kickstarts ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, to cover Bihar’s 20 districts, 1,300 km, know full schedule
Rahul Gandhi kickstarts ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, to cover Bihar’s 20 districts, 1,
AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips, probably Playing XI, head-to-head record and more
AUS vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 team predictions: Best fantasy cricket tips and more
From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform
Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform
Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident
Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova dies in car accident
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE