Zerodha co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath gifted their mother a Mercedes GLS in a heartfelt gesture, celebrating family values and success.

In a touching display of gratitude, Zerodha co-founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath surprised their mother, Revathi Kamath, with a brand-new Mercedes. The moment was made even more special with a traditional celebration, reflecting their deep-rooted values.

Revathi Kamath shared her happiness on Facebook, posting pictures of the gift ceremony. She expressed her joy, writing, "My sons today gifted me a new car and here also I received the car keys this way, along with a peta and shalu." The peta (a traditional turban) and shalu (a ceremonial shawl) symbolized honor and respect, adding a cultural touch to the occasion.

A Luxury Gift with an Emotional Touch

The car appears to be a Mercedes GLS, a premium full-size SUV known for its luxurious features. Priced at over ₹1.5 crore, the GLS is often called the S-Class of SUVs due to its elegant design, spacious interior, advanced technology, and powerful performance. The gift was not just a display of wealth but a heartfelt tribute to their mother's unwavering support and the values she instilled in them.

The Success of the Kamath Brothers

Nikhil Kamath, the younger of the two, is recognized for his sharp business sense and philanthropic efforts. Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, has played a key role in transforming India's fintech landscape with his innovative approach to stock trading. The brothers have always credited their success to their mother's teachings, making this gift a symbol of their gratitude.

Nithin Kamath’s Latest Achievement

In addition to this celebration, Nithin Kamath was recently honored as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) 2024. A distinguished jury recognized his groundbreaking low-margin, high-volume brokerage model, which revolutionized India's stock trading industry. Under his leadership, Zerodha grew into a billion-dollar company without external funding.

Beyond brokerage, Kamath actively invests in fintech and climate-focused startups while supporting social causes. With this award, he will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year (WEOY) in Monte Carlo in June 2025, marking another milestone in his remarkable journey.