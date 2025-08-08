Twitter
BUSINESS

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath recently revisited old memory when he got early support from Deepak Shenoy, as he invested in latter’s Capitalmind Financial Services. Here’s what he said.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 06:16 PM IST

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'

Nithin Kamath, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath, co-founded Zerodha in 2010, recognising a gap in the Indian stock broking industry. Their approach was to create a transparent and affordable platform for traders with a discount brokerage approach. As a bootstrapped company, the co-founders experienced slow customer acquisition, low trading volumes and a lack of substantial revenue generation. In the early days, Deepak Shenoy was one of the first people to lend his name and credibility to Zerodha. Recently, Nithin Kamath’s life came full circle as he invested in Shenoy’s Capitalmind Financial Services. 

Nithin Kamath invests in Deepak Shenoy's company

The investment was to Shenoy’s Capitalmind Financial Services, a SEBI-registered portfolio management service, made through Rainmatter, Zerodha’s long‑term investment initiative. This investment marks Capitalmind's first external funding, following its recent mutual fund license acquisition. Kamath noted the irony of life coming full circle, backing Shenoy's venture after being supported by him 15 years ago.

Also read: How to build wealth as a salaried middle-class employee? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares simple '1% rule'

Taking to X(formerly known as Twitter), Kamath shared a picture with Shenoy and revealed that Deepak Shenoy was one of the first people to lend his name and credibility to Zerodha. “It is sometimes surreal how life comes full circle. @deepakshenoy was among the first people I spoke to about the idea of Zerodha. When we started, he agreed to lend his credibility by having his name on our website as an advisor.” “We're happy to be backing him through @Rainmatterin, as @capitalmind_in continues its journey of now being an AMC,” he added. 

 

Deepak Shenoy recalls carrying Zerodha's forms in early days

Bengaluru-based Deepak Shenoy responded to Kamath's heartwarming post, recalling carrying Zerodha's forms in those days. “Many thanks Nithin! I can't even believe that at one time, I had credibility to give to Zerodha! I remember carrying the early Zerodha forms in my Hyundai Accent in Gurgaon - telling people how much brokerage they would save," he wrote.

Also read: Meet Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamat's wife, fought cancer, is now company's Chief of Quality, her net worth is Rs...

On business partnership, Deepak Shenoy said Rainmatter's investment approach is non-interfering, and there's significant synergy with Zerodha, having known Nithin Kamath for years and discussing business opportunities, as reported by Moneycontrol. Meanwhile, Zerodha is one of India’s largest stockbrokers, led by the  Kamath brothers, who built trust and a loyal customer base over the years. 

