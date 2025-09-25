Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recalls first job at Bengaluru call centre, reveals he earned just Rs...

Kamath admired Sharma’s story, while Sharma was amazed at Kamath’s start, he said, “You started in the call center world? Fascinating!”

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 10:47 PM IST

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recalls first job at Bengaluru call centre, reveals he earned just Rs...
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, recently opened up about his humble biginnings and modest first paycheck as compared to investor-author Ruchir Sharma's fast rise. On WTF podcast, both spoke about their respective journeys and how contrast stood out.

Taking about his erlier career, Kamath recalled earning just $1,000 a year, about Rs 88,000 now in the 2000s, which he described as a “modest but formative” that taught him discipline before starting his entrepreneurship journey. “Five years after that I was earning $1,000 a year at a call center in Bangalore called 24 bar 7,” he said.

While sharma said at 22, fresh out if college, in 1996, he joined Morgan Stanley in Mumbai with an annual package of $100,000, nearly Rs 88 lakh in today's value. “I was all set to pursue a PhD, but they asked me, ‘do you want to study or make money?’ I chose money.” That offer quickly placed him on a fast path in global finance, eventually leadimg to a senior strategist role in New York and later to his correct position at Rockefeller Capital Management, and authored bestsellers including books like Breakout Nations.

Kamath admired Sharma’s story, while Sharma was amazed at Kamath’s start, he said, “You started in the call center world? Fascinating!”

Unlike sharma, who rose quickly in globval banking, Kamath built his success step by step, starting Zerodha with his brothet Nithin Kamath and turned it into a brokerage giant that made him a billionaire early in life.

The conversation soon moved from their jouneys to global markets, where sharma known for his macro-economic insights, gave a blunt take on the US market in 2025. “The only reason for investing in the US today is AI he said.”

 “Over the next five to ten years, I think the rest of the world outperforms the US,” he added. 

