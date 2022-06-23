Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath: Wealth can't make up for bad health

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to share why he stopped trading stocks actively and how wealth can not make up for bad health. In a series of tweets, Kamath revealed that he believes his brother and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is a better trader among the two. He further said that Zerodha is by far the biggest trade of his life.

“I get asked often, why stop trading? Trading isn't just trading stocks, It's trading your time and efforts to do things, where the risk to reward is most in your favour. While I have stopped trading stocks actively, @zerodhaonline is by far the biggest trade of my life.” Zerodha CEO wrote on Twitter.

“@nikhilkamathcio (Nikhil Kamath) is a much better trader than me. When we started, idea was he would trade & I attempt to build Zerodha. If it didn't work, I'd get back to trading. It did & Nik continues trading full-time. His trading profits the first 2yrs is how we could build without VCs.” he added.

Kamath revealed that he believes more Indians should back entrepreneurs by taking some risks as investments can create jobs and wealth locally, leading to more inclusive economic growth. He further revealed that he is using most of personal and business success to back entrepreneurs and to help Indians make healthier choices. “It's a bit clichéd but wealth can't make up for bad health. We also partner with startups working to help Indians make healthier choices.”

Apart from this, he also advised that everyone should get a term insurance plan to ensure the dependents are protected. “I don’t have term insurance because I have savings set aside to cover my dependents, which I cannot touch. This was possible only because I got supremely lucky, otherwise, almost everyone needs a term plan to ensure the dependents are protected.” He wrote in a tweet.