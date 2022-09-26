Burn calories, earn 1-month bonus: This company announces fitness challenge for its employees

File photo

Zerodha, an online brokerage company, has announced a fitness challenge for its employees who can get one month's salary as a bonus after successfully completing it. A lucky competitor could even win Rs 10 lakh. CEO Nithin Kamath said the challenge would involve burning at least 350 calories a day. Setting daily goals will be an option on the company's fitness trackers.

"Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over the next year gets one month's salary as a bonus," Nithin Kamath said. Kamath said his company was trying its best to motivate employees to be active while working from home.

This is not the first time that the company has announced a fitness challenge. Earlier in April this year, Zerodha had announced incentives for employees for losing weight. Kamath had said that employees with a body mass index (BMI) lower than 25 would be given half a month's salary as bonus.

He added that if, by August, an employee can bring their BMI under 24, they would receive the salary of another 15 days as bonus.

