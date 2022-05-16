90% employees of THIS company will now work from home permanently

Representational image

Zerodha, an online stockbroking platform, has said that 90% of its employees will work from home (WFH) permanently.

CEO and co-founder Nithin Kamath revealed in an interview with 'moneycontrol' that nearly 950 of its 1100 employees will work from home permanently, whereas the core team will work in a hybrid model.

The company had set up satellite offices in smaller towns in Karnataka while 85-90 per cent of its employees were working remotely.

Kamath said, “85-90% of our team is working from home and we will continue to do so. We have also set up an office in Belagavi (city in Karnataka).”

“We have a taken a call that we would do permanent work from home and people are enjoying living in their small towns. Belagavi has amazing talent and we have a large team working there. Folks are enjoying Belagavi as a city, are having maids and independent houses which they could never think of affording in Bengaluru,” he said.

The broking firm allowed its employees to work from home and moved the entire operation online during the Covid-19 lockdown.

About Zerodha

Zerodha was founded by billionaire brothers Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath in August 2010. The company has become India's largest online stockbroking firm with over 9 million clients.

