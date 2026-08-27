Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy cap sugar purchase as price soars, what next?

Rising sugar prices and purchase limits at quick-commerce and retail stores are adding pressure on consumers ahead of the festive season, even as the government moves to boost supplies.

Indian households may have to pay more for sugar this festive season as prices continue to rise and some retailers have started limiting the quantity customers can buy. The restrictions have reportedly appeared across quick-commerce platforms as well as physical stores, making it difficult for consumers to stock up.

The festive season usually leads to higher demand for sugar, with families buying it for sweets, desserts and other traditional preparations. Sweet shops, bakeries and food businesses also increase their purchases during this period.

Quick-commerce platforms limit sugar purchases

Several quick-commerce platforms have placed quantity restrictions on certain sugar products. India Today Digital found that Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart were limiting the number of sugar packs customers could purchase in some cases.

The restrictions differ depending on the platform and product. Some listings on Zepto reportedly show limits on the number of packs that can be added to an order, while certain products are also marked as having limited availability.

Blinkit has also placed purchase caps on some sugar packs. Meanwhile, a listing for Supreme Harvest Crystal Sugar on Swiggy Instamart reportedly allowed customers to buy only two 1-kg packs per order.

Offline stores also impose purchase caps

The restrictions are not limited to online platforms. According to reports, some large retail chains, including DMart and Reliance stores, have also capped sugar purchases at around 2-3 kg per customer at certain outlets.

As a result, consumers may face limits whether they choose to order sugar online or visit a nearby supermarket.

For regular household purchases, the restrictions may not have a major impact. However, families preparing for festivals or those looking to buy sugar in bulk could find the limits more noticeable.

Why are sugar prices rising?

The rising prices have also prompted the government to take steps aimed at increasing supplies and preventing hoarding.

The government had earlier allowed the duty-free import of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar under a tariff-rate quota until October 31, 2026. Importers were initially required to process the raw sugar into white or refined sugar and sell it in the domestic market by the same deadline.

The rules have now been revised to give importers more flexibility.

Under the latest change, importers will get up to two months from the date of filing the Bill of Entry to process the raw sugar and sell the refined product in the domestic market.

Government moves to improve sugar availability

The revised import rules are expected to help bring additional sugar into the domestic market and ease pressure on supplies. However, it may take time for imported sugar to move through the supply chain and reach consumers. Until then, retailers appear to be managing the quantity available to individual buyers.

With demand expected to increase during the festive season, the coming weeks will determine whether the government's measures are enough to improve availability and bring down prices.

For now, consumers are facing a double challenge: sugar is becoming more expensive, and in some cases, they cannot buy as much of it as they want.