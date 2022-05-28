Zee News becomes India’s most trusted channel again, Sudhir Chaudhary bags most trusted CEO award

Zee News

Zee News has once again become India’s most trusted channel. This is yet another feather in the hat for the channel. Zee News is the oldest news brand in India with the most experienced news personnel.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief of Zee News, has been awarded the honour of Most Trusted CEO.

Zee News has been voted as the most trusted channel in the country at the Idea Fest 2022.

Audience is the biggest award for media: Sudhir Chaudhary

On this achievement, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Sudhir Chaudhary said that it feels good whenever we receive an award. However, the biggest award for media is the audience.

“When any of our viewers meet us anywhere and say that we like to watch your channel. That is the biggest award for us,” he said, adding that, he does not believe much in awards because this method is not very transparent.

Zee News is India's first satellite channel

Talking about Zee Media, Sudhir Chaudhary said that this institute is the oldest media institute in the country.

“In 1992, we launched the country's first satellite channel. Now is the day when Zee Media is one of the largest media portfolios in the country and the world,” he added.

