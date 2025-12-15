Zee Media wins 91 awards at ENBA 2024, reinforces leadership in Indian journalism

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'
BUSINESS
Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) marked a defining moment at the Exchange4Media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) 2024, securing an extraordinary 91 awards across categories, reaffirming its position as one of India’s largest and most influential news networks.
The 91 awards were won across Zee Media’s expansive portfolio, spanning Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee Bharat, Salaam TV, regional and digital platforms, recognising excellence in journalism, editorial depth, innovation, storytelling and audience impact. This sweeping success underscores Zee Media’s continued commitment to credible reporting, scale-driven reach and purpose-led journalism across India.
From election coverage and digital news microsites to investigative reporting, regional storytelling and business journalism, the awards celebrate the network’s ability to inform, engage and lead conversations across platforms and languages." With a strong national footprint and deep regional presence, Zee Media continues to shape India’s news narrative by embracing evolving formats, technology and an audience-first approach.