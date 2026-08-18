Zee Media starts FY27 on strong note, CEO Raktim Das outlines digital-first growth plan

Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi and Zee Media Corporation Ltd CEO Raktim Das outlined the network’s growth trajectory and digital expansion plans.

Zee Media Corporation began the financial year 2026-27 on a positive note, reporting a 20% quarter-on-quarter revenue surge to Rs 191 crore alongside operating expenses of roughly Rs 174.59 crore. The company incurred impressive financial recovery, with its operating profit (EBITDA) reaching Rs 16.26 crore. The company achieved margins near 8.5% compared to a previous loss of Rs 11 crore. The overall net losses narrowed significantly from Rs 26 crore down to Rs 12 crore.

Zee Media Corporation revenue surge, growth strategy

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 190.85 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 4.7 per cent from Rs 182.36 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue increased by around 21 per cent, according to the management.

Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi and Zee Media Corporation Ltd CEO Raktim Das outlined the network’s growth trajectory and digital expansion plans. Addressing the broader media landscape’s migration from traditional television to mobile, social and digital formats, Das highlighted that Zee Media’s strategy for FY27 focuses heavily on captivating younger demographics and delivering digital-first content across multi-screen platforms.

“We have to stay connected with audiences across different touchpoints. Digital and broadcast are not separate businesses; it’s an integrated business approach. The format of the content varies depending on the platform”, Zee Media CEO Raktim Das said on future strategy for digital business.

Das highlighted that the company’s strong financial recovery is only the starting point. He attributed the breakthrough beyond traditional advertising to an agile content strategy, strong synergy between TV and digital networks and innovative revenue streams. Moving forward, Das outlined an “omnichannel news brand strategy” designed to connect with audiences across television, mobile devices, and digital screens.

Advertising remained the key revenue driver during the quarter. Advertising revenue rose 47.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 179.71 crore from Rs 121.66 crore in Q1 FY26. Subscription revenue increased 9.9 per cent to Rs 11.14 crore from Rs 10.13 crore.

About Zee Media Corporation

Zee Media is a linear and digital world of journalism that started with a single bulletin on Zee TV, evolved into India's first-ever private news channel, Zee News. The company's presence extends across levels - global, national, and regional, delivering news to every household through both broadcast and digital media. It operates a diverse range of news channels across various genres and languages, supported by a dynamic digital ecosystem encompassing websites and mobile applications. The digital arm, Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), consolidates the strength of our digital properties and mobile platforms, reaching millions of readers daily.