Zee Media Auto Summit 2025: Nitin Gadkari highlights big gains in infrastructure push, says ‘Ownership Delivers Results’

Nitin Gadkari said strong ownership drives results as he announced the Delhi–Dehradun corridor’s trial run, major highway progress, and a sharp drop in India’s logistics costs.

Emphasizing the importance of ownership, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that if there is commitment and ownership, good work can be delivered. Participating in the Zee Media Auto Summit, he said, “Every job comes with challenges. If there is ownership and commitment, we can deliver good work.”

Nitin Gadkari announced that the Delhi–Dehradun corridor has begun operations on a trial basis and is expected to become fully functional within the next 10–15 days. He also said that the Kanpur–Lucknow route now takes only half an hour, with nearly 25–30 similar projects already completed or nearing completion.

Emphasising the broader impact of infrastructure development, the minister highlighted India's improved logistics efficiency. He added, “The most important thing is that our country is progressing. Our logistics cost used to be 16% compared to China’s 8%. If we want to increase exports and ensure economic growth, we must reduce logistics costs.”

Gadkari added that alongside better roads, the government is also focusing on strengthening alternative rail and air routes. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the efforts we have made in the last 10–11 years are now showing results,” he said.

While highlighting the joint reports of IIM Bangalore, IIT Chennai, and IIT Kanpur, the BJP leader said that India’s logistics costs have reduced.