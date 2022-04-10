Zee Media announces launch of exclusive channel for Delhi-NCR, Haryana

India’s most reputed media group - Zee Media has launched another news channel to cater the viewers of Delhi- NCR and Haryana exclusively. Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana channel has been inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at 2 pm today. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra also congratulated the channel’s entire team, including the employees and journalists on this occasion.

This channel will be run in a Live TV format. While the media group already has some channels focusing on the national capital - Delhi, this will be the first channel of Zee Media which will focus on news specially in the Delhi/NCR/Gurgaon region.

Zee Delhi- NCR Haryana channel is available on DishTV on Channel no. 1353, Airtel- Channel no. 369, D2H- Channel no. 1752, Tata Play- 1931, Sun TV- Channel no. 666, Siti -Channel no 329. The new channel can also be watched live on Zee media’s website i.e. www.zeedhnhnews.com. The channel will be available on YouTube and OTT platforms as well.

During the inauguration of the channel, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Technology is the need of the hour and Journalism has digitized rapidly". Later, Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted and wished Zee Family and people of Delhi and Haryana for a new beginning.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also congratulated Zee Group on this occasion. He said, “Congratulations to the team of ZDNH. Today is the era of information revolution and information is of great importance”. Later he also tweeted, “Zee Media Group's new channels in Noida @zeeDNHNews . Joined the launch event and wished the entire team the best. I am confident that while discharging the role of the fourth pillar of democracy, this channel will act as a powerful bridge between the citizens and the Government.”

On this occasion, Chairman of Essel Group Subhash Chandra said, "A new channel has joined the Zee Media family today. I congratulate all the people of the group on this occasion. New Channel will cater to viewers of Delhi NCR and Haryana. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to all the colleagues working in these channels”.