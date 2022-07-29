Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

ZEE Entertainment receives approval from stock exchanges for proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India

The Composite Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

ZEE Entertainment receives approval from stock exchanges for proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India
ZEE Entertainment

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), a leading content company, today received approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).

The approval from the stock exchanges marks a firm and positive step in the overall merger approval process. The approvals permit the Company to proceed with the next steps in the overall merger process.

The Composite Scheme of Arrangement remains subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Aashiqui 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success
Dussehra 2022: 5 places in India that celebrate the festival in unique ways
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna spotted at Karan Johar's office
Viral Photos of the Day: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, A.R Rahman promote Ponniyin Selvan- 1 in Mumbai
Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in orange saree featuring plunging neckline, check out photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many faces are there in THIS image?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.