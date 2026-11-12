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Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share

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Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share

Zee Entertainment board approves buyback of 6.58 crore shares at Rs 91 via tender offer worth Rs 600 crore. Promoters to not participate.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share
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 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Z) has announced a major capital return move for its shareholders. The Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved a proposal for buy-back of equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore.

The company will buy back up to 6,59,34,065 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 91 per share. The buyback will be implemented through the tender offer route.

The buyback represents 6.86% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. The Board also noted that the Promoters and members of the Promoter Group intend not to participate in the proposed buy-back.

Board Confident In Fundamentals, Says Valuation Low

The decision follows a comprehensive review of the company's financial strength, free cash flow and business outlook. The Board said it considered other routes and investor feedback before arriving at the buyback as an optimal approach.

Commenting on the decision, Chairman R. Gopalan said the board remains committed to safeguarding shareholder interests and deploying capital in a prudent manner.

“The Board believes that the Company's intrinsic value is not appropriately reflected in its current market valuation, and the buy-back represents a prudent opportunity to reinforce confidence in the Company’s capabilities to generate long-term value,” he said.

He added that the management presented a medium to long-term growth plan focused on strengthening topline and bottomline.

Focus on Growth, Attention Economy: Punit Goenka

CEO Punit Goenka said the company has taken significant steps to enhance capabilities, sharpen focus across content, digital and emerging opportunities and drive operational efficiencies.

"Z remains on a firm growth trajectory and the Board's approval on the buy-back further reflects the immense potential of the Company," Goenka said.

The company said it continues to offer dividends even amid challenging macro-economic conditions and has aligned employee interests through its ‘Truly Yours’ ESOP plan.

The board believes the buyback will help Zee strengthen its core businesses, accelerate digital growth, leverage technology-led innovations and tap into high-potential segments to garner a higher share of the Attention Economy.

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