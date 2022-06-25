Zee Digital to hold its second edition of Edufuture Excellence Award

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

The Edufuture Excellence Awards will be held for the second time on Saturday (June 25) by Zee Digital, the Zee Group's digital media publishing arm.

The event will take place from 12 noon to 6.15 pm at hotel The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

The awards will have some renowned names present such as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Dr K Kasturirangan, former ISRO Chairman and Head of the Drafting committee of NEP.

The event is aimed at carrying on the legacy by recognizing outstanding work in education. The key focus of the event is to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of educational leaders, teachers and students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education.

Here’s the schedule of the event

12:00-1:00 pm: Registration

1:00-1:10 pm: Welcome Address by Manu Teatia, Anchor at Zee News

1:10-1:20 pm: Lamp Lighting Ceremony

1:20-1:40 pm: Address by Chief Guest-Education Minister session with Sushant Mohan, Digital Editor at Zee Media

1:45-2:00 pm: Address by Guest of Honour - Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman - AICTE

Session 1: Taking Indian education to global standards

2:00-2:40pm

Speakers: Bani Paintal Dhawan, Head of Education, India and South Asia, Google Cloud India Pvt. Ltd

Himanshu Rai, Director at BM Indore Divya Arora, Ex-National Director, AFS Intercultural Program, India

Moderated by: Sushant Mohan, Digital Editor at Zee Media

2:40-2:10 pm: Lunch

Session 2: Empowering all educators for new-age careers

3:10-3:50 pm:

Speakers: Lt. Col Kalash Bansal, Director AICTE, Skill Development

Sharad Vivek Sagar, CEO, Dexterity Global, Social Entrepreneur & Expert at KBC Rohit Anand, Head HR CoEs

Moderated by: Puja Sethi, Group Editor at India Dot Com Private Limited

Jury Session

3:50-4:15 pm

Speakers: Lt Gen Alok Dec, Erstwhile Army Commander

Ox Arbind Prasad, Former Director General, FICCI

Dr Himanshu Raj, Director at IIM Indore

Sanjeev Sangh Head of Applied Mechanics Department at IIT Delhi

Moderated by: Sapna Sukut, Founder, Edustart Solutions

4:15-4:30 pm: Fireside Chat: Saveetha University speaker in conversation with Puja Sethi, Group Editor at India Dot Com Private Limited

4:35-5:00 pm: High tea

5:00-5:30 pm: Address by Keynote Speaker, Manish Sisodia with Mana Teotia, Anchor at Zee News

5:30-6:15 pm: Felicitation Ceremony

6:15 pm: Closing note by emcee

The event will be promoted across all Zee Digital Assets and on social media. It would also be live on Facebook pages of Zee News and India.com.