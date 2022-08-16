ZEE Digital honours industry leaders at Zee National Achievers’ Awards 2022

Photo: Zee Digital

Zee Media Digital, the digital media publishing arm of Zee Group, organised the National Achievers’ Awards 2022 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram on July 28. The event, carrying on the legacy of Zee Media, recognized the outstanding achievements of enterprise leaders from various domains. The awards also honoured the spirit of change makers who overcame obstacles to create stories with their intelligence, diligence, path breaking performance and grit.

Addressing the audience at the event, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, said, “I am extremely impressed on how Zee Digital, which has become one of the fastest-growing digital media groups in India, acknowledges the excellent work of Industry leaders across different sectors. I would like to thank everybody who has been contributing to the development of the nation as a whole."

The awards witnessed the presence of many esteemed and renowned names such as Manoj Tiwari, Malini Awasthi, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Prem Shukla, Ramesh Bidhuri, Shekhar Suman, Bhuvan Bam, along with Rithvik Dhanjani who hosted the event, and Neeti Palta who kept the audience engaged and entertained with her performance.

Zee National Award winners comprised leaders from Auto, Retail, Real estate, Healthcare, E-commerce, FMCG, Startups, Designs, Entertainment, Fashion, Jewellery, and Hospitality industry. This year’s National Achievers’ honorees include:

Kalyan Jewellers: Business leader of the Year - Gems & Jewellery Industry

Genewin Biotech: Innovation in Agriculture & Climate change

M. Ponnaiyah Nageshwaran: Young Innovative Chancellor of the Year

Guvi: Most trusted Vernacular Edutech Brand

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund: Marketing Campaign of the year in Mutual Fund Category for Sapna in Progress Campaign

Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka: People’s Philanthropist

Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre: Best Superspeciality Hospital in West India

Ippo Pay Technologies: Most Promising Start-Up Fintech

TTK Prestige: Most Innovative Kitchen Appliances

Aanchal Thakur: Outstanding Performance in Winter Sports

Dr. Sameer Srivastava: Extraordinary service and contribution in the field of Cardiology

Padma Shri Dr. Atul Kumar: Legend in the field of Ophthalmology

Dr. Tapaswini Pradhan: Outstanding Humanitarian Service Award

RPS Group: Most promising Real Estate Developer in Delhi NCR

Space mantra: Most promising E- Commerce Brand in Infrastructure

Aaccho: Most promising premium brand in Ethnic Wear

Anamika: Most promising contemporary Feminist Poet in India

Astrotalk: Most Trusted Astrology Website Online

Himalayan Natives: Most Trusted Organic Food Brand

Gaurav Sarien: Exemplary work in the Technology and PaaS

Education World Society: Most Promising Education Consultant in East

CakeoBite: Most promising Baker Online

Dr . Piyush Dwivedi, Nexgen Energia Ltd.: Most promising Innovation in Energy Conservation

Radical Minds: Customer Choice Award in the Contact Center & IT Industry

Bhutani Infra: Best Real Estate Developer

V-Connect Systems: Emerging Tech Start Up in CPAAS and Cloud Infra

BrickInfra: India's First - Roof Top & Custodian Service

Lalit Agarwal: Excellence in Organised Retail Marketing

Safe Life Foundation: Most promising non profit Road Safety Foundation

Havells: Best Innovative Lighting Solution

Citroen: Most promising Debutant - Automobile

Maruti: Tech Innovation of the Year

Hyundai: Most Promising Electric Vehicle - Hyundai Kona

Hero Motocorp - Xpulse 200 4V: Most promising Dirt Bike

Nokia: Best Battery Experience

Bharti Airtel: Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year

MG Motor: Outstanding Contribution in taking Electric Mobility to Masses

Max HealthCare: Operational Excellence in Healthcare

Bhuvan Bam: Young Digital Achiever

Mr. Sanjay Kumar - Executive Director, HPCL: Sustainability Initiatives & innovation in design & packaging

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G: Best 5G smartphone of 2022

Madhav Seth, President - Real Me: Global Pioneer in Tech

SKIDS: Most promising Pediatric Digital Health Start-Up

Ruchir Gupta: Most Innovative Stock Market Trainer

Perfios Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd: Most Trusted B2B SaaS Enterprise of the year

Bumchums: Most promising Digital presence in Retail and E-Commerce

Dr. Sandeep Chowdhury: Social Change Maker

Panchora: Emerging FMCG Brand

Mr. Sabyasachi Goswami: Most Versatile Business Leader of the Year

VideoVerse: Most Innovative Company in Video Editing Technology

Rajendra Singh: Changemaker of India

Padma Bhushan Bindeshwar Pathak: Outstanding contribution in Environmental Sanitation

Maya Vishwakarma: Outstanding contribution in Women Hygiene)

Rahul Shinde: Most Promising presence in Fitness Brand

Organic India: Most Promising Organic Tea Brand

Croma: Best Multi Store Brand

Ranjith Kumar - Head Marketing Air Asia: Digital Transformation Leader of the Year

Speaking of the event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO – Digital, Zee Media Corporation Ltd. said, “Zee Media being a leading media house, understands the importance of felicitating change makers from various industries. We have always appreciated the incredible work done by these industry leaders. I thank the entire team for successfully concluding the Zee National Achievers Awards 2022. We are looking forward to introducing more award categories in coming years.”

The award show was sponsored by LIC and Canara Bank.

