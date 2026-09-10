Zee Business Bond Tokenization Summit 2026 Mumbai: Finance leaders discuss RWA tokenization future of digital bonds

Zee Business Bond Tokenisation Summit 2026 Mumbai Sept 9 finance policy tech leaders discuss RWA tokenisation digital bonds retail passive income STOEX CEO Sudeep Chatterjee warns challenges after token minting trading custody settlement cybersecurity

The global push for bond tokenisation has its own sets of challenges with financial experts warning that creating digital tokens is only the first step for the much longer journey.

The Zee Business Bond Tokenisation Summit 2026 organised in Mumbai on September 9 saw the country’s finance, policy and technology leaders come together to discuss the future of bond tokenisation. Financial experts explored how real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation and digital bonds can reshape India's financial landscape and democratise passive income for retail investors.

The penultimate panel discussion focused mainly upon strong frameworks, safeguards, and investor protection. STOEX CEO Sudeep Chatterjee opined the concept of Security Token Offerings (STOs) has successfully streamlined the asset issuance process. However, a broader infrastructure is required to support these digital assets.

Chatterjee said industry leaders are now increasingly focused on solving the logistical, legal, and operational hurdles that arise after a token is minted. He said the approach for a regulatory backing is important for the existing capital market structure.

The STOEX CEO cited example of how the gap between technical capability and market readiness has been clearly demonstrated in Singapore, the world's primary testing ground for digital finance.

"Under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Project Guardian, financial institutions have conducted approximately 15 localised sandbox experiments to test tokenised assets. While these trials proved that tokenised bonds can be successfully issued on a ledger, they also exposed a fragmented secondary market," said Chatterjee.

He however, highlighted that once a token is created, a series of downstream puzzle remains unsolved. He gave the following focus areas for deliberation:

Trading and Liquidity: Getting traditional and digital exchanges to list and actively trade the tokens.

Asset Safeguarding: Establishing secure, institutional-grade custody solutions.

Settlement and Onboarding: Managing real-time distribution and standardising how global investors legally access the network.

Chatterjee believes transitioning tokenisation from isolated sandboxes into real-world markets requires overcoming major risk factors.

"First, the industry is introducing an entirely new method of asset ownership. For these digital bonds to scale, this new format must be deeply regulated and legislated. Global legal frameworks must explicitly define what a token represents, ensuring that digital ownership holds the exact same legal weight as traditional paper-and-registry documentation in a court of law," he said.

"Second, blockchain infrastructure brings its own distinct operational challenges, most notably the threat of cyberattacks and hacking risks. Smart contracts and distributed networks open up new vulnerabilities that require robust, institutional-grade defense systems," said Chatterjee.

Finally, he emphasised that these tech-driven vulnerabilities are a natural evolution of finance.

Chatterjee asserted that any banking sector that has undergone a digital transformation in the last 3 decades has inevitably faced severe IT and technical risk issues.

Tokenisation, Chatterjee added, is no exception. He said that by combining legal ownership with novel technology, the industry can move forward to proactively solve these cybersecurity and structural challenges. And this should be a milestone before digital bonds can achieve mainstream adoption.