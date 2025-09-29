Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BUSINESS

YouTube launches Premium Lite in India: Check price, features, more details; here’s what viewers get

For those who want to watch YouTube uninterrupted but buying premium is out of their reach, the video platform has brought new offers. For a majority of its viewers who find YouTube subscription expensive, it has launched a new, affordable subscription plan to offer accessible, ad-free content. The new subscription is called YouTube Premium Lite and is priced at Rs 89 per month. With this new plan, YouTube aims to target those who wish to watch premium content at affordable prices.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 09:09 PM IST

Why is YouTube offering a cheaper plan?

Before announcing the launch of its new offer in India, YouTube had already tested the Lite version in a few international markets early this year. YouTube’s latest subscription plan is most likely to appeal to a major section of the people as it offers cost-effective viewing, as its earlier Rs 149 plan could not be popular among the majority.

A large section of YouTube’s target audience is from India, as it's the world’s largest video-consuming market and is likely to be the biggest consumer of this offering. More than 467 million active YouTube users are from India. This affordable YouTube Premium plan is expected to change the way Indians consume content on the platform, more so as the consumption of online content is witnessing growth as well as a revolution in India.

About its new plan, YouTube has said that the current Premium subscription plan would continue to work, and the new plan will be rolled out alongside it. It said that this less expensive alternative would also “create additional revenue opportunities for creators and partners on the platform.” One of its spokespersons said, “The new tier is designed to give people more flexibility.” According to the company, its affordable premium plan will be launched in phases, with full availability expected to come in the coming weeks.

What will YouTube Premium Lite offer?

Priced at Rs 89/month, the new YouTube plan is 40% cheaper than the standard Premium plan (Rs 149/month).

Its key features are:

-Ad-free viewing on most long-form videos

- It comes without access to YouTube Music

-Viewers will not have their videos play in the background or offline downloads

- Shorts and music content will retain ads

“Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free,” YouTube stated in its official blog post. 

