Your tea, coffee to become costlier as Amul increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the marketing arm of dairy products under the Amul brand, has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across the country on Wednesday. The new increased rates will come into effect from May 14.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the marketing arm of dairy products under the Amul brand and world's largest farmer owned dairy cooperative, has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across the country on Wednesday. The new increased rates will come into effect from May 14.

According to the federation, the revised rates will be applicable to all variants of Amul milk starting from Thursday. In a press release, GCMMF said the Rs 2 per litre increase constitutes around 2.5 to 3.5 per cent of the price and said that no increase in consumer milk prices had been made since May 2025.

The federation also said that the revision was done because of an increase in the overall cost of milk production and operations. “This price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year,” the GCMMF said.

It further said that member unions had also increased the procurement price paid to farmers by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which it said was a 3.7 per cent increase compared to May 2025. The price revision would support milk producers and encourage higher production, reasoned the federation.

“Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the federation said.

GCMMF records huge turnover

A little more than a week ago, the GCMMF announced a historic milestone as the Amul brand turnover crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the financial year 2025-26.

The total unduplicated revenue of the Amul brand has increased by 11 per cent over a base of Rs 90,000 crores in 2024-25.

This solidifies Amul's position as a dominant global dairy cooperative. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation registered a sales turnover of Rs 73,450 crore, marking an impressive 11.4 per cent increase over Rs 65,911 crore of the previous financial year, making it the largest FMCG organization in India.