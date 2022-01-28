Your Kotak Mahindra Bank’s debit card won’t work for few hours next week – Here’s why

If you are a Kotak Mahindra Bank customer, your debit card will not work for a few hours next week. The private lender’s debit card services will be affected in the coming week as per an email shared to bank customers today.

All Kotak Mahindra Bank customers must ensure take note of this temporary halt in services if they have any plans of doing cash withdrawals via debit card or any offline, online purchases.

The temporary halt was informed to Kotak customers via an email stating, “This is to inform you that Bank systems will be undergoing a maintenance activity on Monday 31st January, 2022 during 1.00 AM to 4.00 AM (IST)”.

As per the private lender, several services will remain at halt on 31 January from 1 am to 4 am. These include ATM, POS, Ecommerce, QR payments, payment Tokenization, Cardless cash withdrawal, PIN authentication, PIN generation, and blocking or unblocking of debit cards.

Notably, customers will not be able to use card control features, including transaction amount limit modification. The services that allow activation and deactivation of the debit card will also remain on halt.

