Your daily 'chai-biscuit' to get costlier: FMCG giants Britannia, HUL, Dabur, Tata Consumer plan fresh price hikes

Big FMCG names like Britannia, HUL, Dabur, Godrej Consumer and Tata Consumer are looking at both price hikes and shrinkflation next month. For consumers, this could mean paying more for the same products, or getting smaller packs at the existing price.

Consumers could see their monthly budgets stretch further as FMCG companies preparing to hike prices on everyday products in the September quarter. According to a PTI report, firms are under pressure from elevated commodity prices, geopolitical risks and climbing input costs.

The sector had already effected average increases of 2-5% in Q1. Another round of gradual hikes is now on the cards. At the same time, brands are exploring shrinkflation as an option — trimming the quantity or weight in packs while holding the price steady — to safeguard margins without shocking buyers at the checkout.

Companies are closely monitoring inflation, crude oil rates and weather-related factors like the monsoon and El Nino as they weigh how much of the rising input costs to pass on to consumers.

Britannia may cut net weight of Rs 5, Rs 10 packs

Britannia Industries is planning another 1.5-2% price increase in the September quarter. This will largely come through shrinkflation in its Rs 5 and Rs 10 biscuit packs, as sugar and palm oil prices stay high.

The company had already used shrinkflation to push pricing-led growth in the June quarter, and has hinted at more such moves ahead.

"If the overall impact was 1 per cent, you would probably see maybe another 1.5-2 per cent coming in," Britannia MD and CEO Rakshit Hargave said in the earnings call, as quoted by PTI.

Despite cost pressures, Britannia is upbeat about demand. Hargave noted that the "demand environment is strong" and the trend was holding up. The company is targeting FY27 EBITDA margins that are at least equal to FY26, assuming input costs stay elevated.

Consumers may not see a direct MRP increase. Instead, a reduction in pack size for Rs 5 and Rs 10 products would mean paying the same for less.

HUL expects 2-5% inflation in September quarter

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever is also preparing for price increases across various product lines in the September quarter.

HUL expects 2-5% sequential inflation compared to Q1 and plans "calibrated" price actions to manage costs without hurting volumes.

HUL CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair said the company expects inflation to move higher sequentially in the September quarter. The comapany had already effected price increases of 2-5% in the June quarter.

Dabur sees volume hit due to inflation

At Dabur India, the outlook is similar. Input costs are expected to remain high, prompting calibrated price actions. The company is also pushing productivity and cost-efficiency measures to defend margins.

Mohit Malhotra, Global CEO of Dabur India, said pricing and revenue growth will become more important drivers as inflation forces the company to transfer higher costs to consumers.

Despite this, Dabur is confident of posting double-digit revenue growth in FY27, supported by its brand portfolio, innovation and execution. The company, however, is keeping a close eye on geopolitical factors that could add to costs.

Another price hike on cards for Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer Products, which took an average price increase of around 5% in the June quarter, may also implement another increase in the September quarter.

However, the company is waiting for greater clarity on commodity costs before taking further pricing action.

CEO Sudhir Sitapati said the company had held back from taking larger price increases because of volatility in crude oil prices.

"No... We may get a similar kind of price increase in Q2 as well," Sitapati said, as quoted by PTI.

Several input costs for Godrej Consumer are linked to crude oil and generally reflect changes in crude prices with a lag of three to four weeks.

With Brent crude currently around $80-$85 a barrel, the company believes its existing pricing is broadly adequate and does not see the need for a significant additional increase at present.

Tata consumers to also face fresh hike

Tata Consumer Products has also indicated that it could take further pricing action if input costs remain elevated.

Managing Director Sunil D'Souza said the company could make further pricing interventions because costs have remained dynamic.

"If need be, we will also make further pricing interventions because the cost has been fairly dynamic and we are also coming to terms with the exact inflationary impact on the margins," D'Souza said in the earnings call, as quoted by PTI.

However, Tata Consumer does not want to move ahead with price increases that are not supported by actual cost pressures. The company also continues to monitor the impact of the West Asia situation.

Why are FMCG companies hiking prices again​?

Cost pressures are coming in from multiple fronts right now.

Biscuit companies are grappling with dearer sugar and palm oil, while businesses dependent on oil-based inputs remain sensitive to crude oil movement.

Geopolitics is compounding the problem. The ongoing West Asia conflict is being watched closely for its fallout on commodity prices and supply chains.

Weather adds another layer of risk. FMCG companies are closely tracking monsoon conditions and whether El Nino disrupts rainfall and agricultural production.Nestle India, for instance, has called out the West Asia conflict and the possible El Nino impact on the monsoon as two key variables that could shape growth in the food and beverage category.