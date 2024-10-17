As the son of Mr. Charanjeet Sachdeva, a businessman, Rahul comes from a humble background.

Rahul Sachdeva, 35, a dedicated entrepreneur from Karnal, Haryana, has overcome several challenges in his journey to establishing a successful business.

As the son of Mr. Charanjeet Sachdeva, a businessman, Rahul comes from a humble background. He spent his early years in Karnal and completed his education with a deep sense of purpose. It was during his college years that Rahul discovered his passion for creating meaningful change, particularly in the education sector.

This passion inspired him to build a platform that could connect students with universities abroad, helping them access better opportunities. A passionate businessman, Sachdeva founded Unizportal, an innovative ed-tech platform based in Karnal with offices in Canada and Dubai, in 2021 startup was founded.

Despite facing numerous challenges in founding his business — including fierce competition, funding obstacles, and a lack of support — Sachdeva remained undeterred; the hurdles he faced only fueled his resolve. His sharp business acumen and unwavering determination have propelled him to success.

Unizportal bridges the gap between students' dreams of studying abroad and the reality of accessing global education. The platform connects students with over 1,200 universities worldwide, offering guidance on more than 12,000 courses.

What sets Unizportal apart is its user-friendly digital interface, allowing students to receive counselling, upload documents, and track application progress seamlessly.

This eliminates the traditional hassle of physically visiting universities and enhances transparency through digital records. Every year, UnizPortal arranges for universities to offer $300,000 in scholarships to students in need. These scholarships help students overcome financial challenges, complete their education, and pursue their dreams It benefits students and supports over 5,000 + Partner agents across India.

The B2B platform empowers channel Partners by providing them with tailored services that meet the specific needs of their regions. Sachdeva’s vision for Unizportal extends beyond profitability—it aims to enhance higher education opportunities globally while fostering growth for all stakeholders involved.

Sachdeva has also created Unizhome, a mobile application offering home and accommodation solutions for students worldwide, which simplifies the process of finding and securing housing. Searching for a safe and welcoming place to live while studying overseas can be daunting.

With Unizhome, students can focus on their education while knowing they have a secure and supportive living environment. Notably, revenues from Unizhome over the next two years will contribute to girl child education, reflecting Sachdeva's commitment to social impact.

Sachdeva’s journey inspires young entrepreneurs with his dedication to his vision and resilience in overcoming challenges. His commitment to excellence, coupled with a deep understanding of the education sector, positions him as a role model for aspiring business leaders.