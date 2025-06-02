His companies struggled under huge debts and legal problems. Still Anil Ambani is proving he’s not done yet.

Anil Ambani has made a strong comeback, which for many came as a surprise. His companies struggled under huge debts and legal problems. Still Anil Ambani is proving he’s not done yet. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently praised him in an Instagram post and said, "There can be no barriers for perseverance and hard work."

Anil’s business journey has been long, tough, and full of ups and downs. After a 2005 split with brother Mukesh Ambani, Anil took charge of telecom, finance, power, and infrastructure under the Reliance Group. His early success was fast but the empire soon crumbled. Reliance Communications filed for bankruptcy in 2019, followed by Reliance Capital in 2021.

Despite these troubles, he stayed focused. Now, with help from his sons Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul, he is focusing on green energy and defence, sectors that support India’s growth plans.

Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul have become key players. Jai Anmol started working at 18 and later became Executive Director at Reliance Capital.

Jai Anshul, a business graduate from NYU, is helping manage other Reliance firms, including life insurance and asset management.

Two companies—Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power—are now leading the revival. Reliance Power is now debt-free, and Reliance Infrastructure’s shares have soared. It’s also active in metro, roads, and power distribution.

Anil Ambani’s journey is no longer just about money—it’s about fighting back. With his sons beside him and new goals in sight, he’s proving that comebacks are possible—even after falling from the top.