You will need OTP for delivery of LPG cylinder from November 1, know details here

Come November 1, if you want to get your Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder delivered at your home, you are going to need a one-time password (OTP). According to reports, oil companies are implementing the new system called Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), to prevent theft and identify the right customer from next month onwards.

The new process of delivery is simple. When an individual books a gas cylinder, he/she will get a code on the registered mobile number. At the time of delivery, customers have to show the code for receiving the LPG cylinder. This will ensure that the delivery is not made to a wrong person or address.

Here’s all you need to know about it:

1. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will first be implemented in 100 smart cities. A pilot project is already underway in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

2. Under this system, delivery shall not be completed only by booking for the cylinder. A code will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number. The delivery will be completed only when the code is shown to the delivery person.

3. In case the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery person will update in real-time with an app and generate the code.

4. With the implementation of this system, customers whose details, i.e. the address and their mobile number, are wrong, will face difficulties. Delivery of their gas cylinder can be stopped due to incorrect details.

5. After 100 smart cities, it shall later be expanded to other cities.

6. The system will not be applicable to commercial cylinders.