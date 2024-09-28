You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's big move, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, Netflix subscription, at just Rs…

What happens to India's WTC final chances if 2nd Test vs Bangladesh is washed out

Enhancing Vehicle Connectivity: The Role of IoT and Cloud Technologies in Modern Automotive Solutions

Setback for China: New Zhou-Class 'nuclear' submarine reportedly sinks at dock, US official confirms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Odisha orders Internet shut down for 48 hours in Bhadrak district in order to prevent spread of...

Odisha orders Internet shut down for 48 hours in Bhadrak district in order to prevent spread of...

This university has developed ‘world’s first bionic eye’ to restore vision in blind individuals, here’s how it works

This university has developed ‘world’s first bionic eye’ to restore vision in blind individuals, here’s how it works

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Top 10 pollution hotspots of Noida

Top 10 pollution hotspots of Noida

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

Raj Kundra on association allegations with Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde

Raj Kundra on association allegations with Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

HomeBusiness

Business

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Though Ambani has capped his annual salary at ₹15 crore since 2009, his daily earnings tell a different story.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, holds multiple titles, including being the richest man in India and Asia. With a staggering net worth of $106.9 billion (around ₹9.15 lakh crore), Ambani’s financial empire is unmatched. To put this into perspective, data from 2022 shows that it would take an average Indian earning ₹4 lakh annually more than 17.4 million years to amass his current fortune. Clearly, catching up to the Ambanis is a near-impossible feat!

Though Ambani has capped his annual salary at ₹15 crore since 2009, his daily earnings tell a different story. Reports suggest that he brings in an astonishing ₹163 crore every single day, primarily from his shareholdings in Reliance Industries. Reliance has a powerful presence across industries such as petrochemicals, oil, telecommunications, retail, and more. Add to this his vast real estate holdings, including his iconic South Mumbai residence Antilia, valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore, and various other investments.

To give further context, back in 2020, Ambani was earning an unbelievable ₹90 crore per hour, even as 24% of Indians were living on a mere ₹3,000 per month during the same period. This enormous wealth gap highlights the sheer scale of Ambani’s financial success, making him not just a business mogul, but a symbol of India’s economic landscape.

Mukesh Ambani is widely recognized for his extravagant lifestyle, and his family's opulent choices often make headlines. Earlier this year, the wedding of his younger son, Anant Ambani, was a major media event. Recently, Mukesh Ambani made waves again by acquiring India's first ultra-luxurious private jet, the Boeing 737 Max 9. This exclusive aircraft, which comes with a price tag of around ₹1,000 crore, has been uniquely customized to meet the Ambani family's specific preferences and requirements. No other individual in India owns this model, making it a one-of-a-kind possession.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question

'We know who needs to go': Yuvraj Singh's cheeky response to Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni question

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

'Zionist regime hasn't...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death

'Zionist regime hasn't...': Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's first reaction after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement