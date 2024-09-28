You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Business
Though Ambani has capped his annual salary at ₹15 crore since 2009, his daily earnings tell a different story.
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, holds multiple titles, including being the richest man in India and Asia. With a staggering net worth of $106.9 billion (around ₹9.15 lakh crore), Ambani’s financial empire is unmatched. To put this into perspective, data from 2022 shows that it would take an average Indian earning ₹4 lakh annually more than 17.4 million years to amass his current fortune. Clearly, catching up to the Ambanis is a near-impossible feat!
Though Ambani has capped his annual salary at ₹15 crore since 2009, his daily earnings tell a different story. Reports suggest that he brings in an astonishing ₹163 crore every single day, primarily from his shareholdings in Reliance Industries. Reliance has a powerful presence across industries such as petrochemicals, oil, telecommunications, retail, and more. Add to this his vast real estate holdings, including his iconic South Mumbai residence Antilia, valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore, and various other investments.
To give further context, back in 2020, Ambani was earning an unbelievable ₹90 crore per hour, even as 24% of Indians were living on a mere ₹3,000 per month during the same period. This enormous wealth gap highlights the sheer scale of Ambani’s financial success, making him not just a business mogul, but a symbol of India’s economic landscape.