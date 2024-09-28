Business

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Though Ambani has capped his annual salary at ₹15 crore since 2009, his daily earnings tell a different story.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, holds multiple titles, including being the richest man in India and Asia. With a staggering net worth of $106.9 billion (around ₹9.15 lakh crore), Ambani’s financial empire is unmatched. To put this into perspective, data from 2022 shows that it would take an average Indian earning ₹4 lakh annually more than 17.4 million years to amass his current fortune. Clearly, catching up to the Ambanis is a near-impossible feat! Though Ambani has capped his annual salary at ₹15 crore since 2009, his daily earnings tell a different story. Reports suggest that he brings in an astonishing ₹163 crore every single day, primarily from his shareholdings in Reliance Industries. Reliance has a powerful presence across industries such as petrochemicals, oil, telecommunications, retail, and more. Add to this his vast real estate holdings, including his iconic South Mumbai residence Antilia, valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore, and various other investments. To give further context, back in 2020, Ambani was earning an unbelievable ₹90 crore per hour, even as 24% of Indians were living on a mere ₹3,000 per month during the same period. This enormous wealth gap highlights the sheer scale of Ambani’s financial success, making him not just a business mogul, but a symbol of India’s economic landscape. Mukesh Ambani is widely recognized for his extravagant lifestyle, and his family's opulent choices often make headlines. Earlier this year, the wedding of his younger son, Anant Ambani, was a major media event. Recently, Mukesh Ambani made waves again by acquiring India's first ultra-luxurious private jet, the Boeing 737 Max 9. This exclusive aircraft, which comes with a price tag of around ₹1,000 crore, has been uniquely customized to meet the Ambani family's specific preferences and requirements. No other individual in India owns this model, making it a one-of-a-kind possession.

