'You can’t send messages for 3 days’ warning message showing on Instagram? Here's what you can do

Are you constantly seeing the warning "You Can't Send Messages for 3 Days," which prevents you from sending messages on Instagram? If the biggest social media platform informs you of this then know that there are several issues at play.

Instagram may have blocked you or banned you for various reasons which include the violation of community guidelines or using third-party apps. If that’s the case then you can reach out to Instagram and inform them about the issue being faced.

The second error states, “Something you sent in a conversation went against our community standards.” The community rules are available by clicking the button next to the problem notice. You won't be able to send messages on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, or Facebook itself for three days if you don't follow the instructions in this post.

(Also Read: TCS rewards employees with massive salary hike after making Rs 10,000 crore profit)

If you have violated Instagram's terms of service or community guidelines, such as by sending offensive or spam messages, it may happen. The uploading of inappropriate content is one of many other kinds of violations. The reasons listed below are some examples of how your messages might have violated Instagram community standards:

You are sending a lot of spam messages to individuals you don't know can be considered spam and a violation of community standards.

If you contact someone repeatedly after they ask you to stop and if you send them threatening or abusive messages, it is considered harassment or bullying and a violation of Instagram community standards.

If you send messages that contain dangerous or inappropriate information, such as pornography or hate speech, you may violate Instagram community guidelines.

What to do to fix “You can’t send messages for 3 days” on Instagram?

You can either be patient and wait for 3 days to pass and it gets automatically fixed.

You can visit Instagram’s Community Standards Guidelines and read them to avoid any such action in future.

You can also get in touch with the Instagram customer support service team and they will inform you of the reason for the ban.

It is crucial to keep in mind that violating Instagram community standards might result in temporary or permanent network bans. To avoid issues, you must respect other Instagram users and adhere to the website's policies.