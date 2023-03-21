You can't guess which Indian state tops the list for registered EVs

Image for representation

Of over 21.70 lakh electric vehicles registered in India, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 4,65,432 EVs, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with 2,26,134 and 2,03,263 respectively, the government said in Parliament on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that total sales of electric vehicles in the year 2022 stood at 10,15,196 as against 3,27,976 in the previous year 2021. Total 2,56,980 EVs have been registered in the current year till March 15.



The Ministry of Heavy Industries has given incentives to buyers and manufacturers of electric vehicles through three schemes, the Minister said.



The Government notified Phase-II of FAME India Scheme initially for a period of five years commencing from April 1, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs 10,000 crore. Under FAME-India Scheme phase-II, incentives are provided to buyers of electric vehicles in the form of an upfront reduction in the purchase price of electric vehicles.



The incentive is linked to battery capacity which is Rs 10,000/KWh for e-3W and e-4W with a cap 20 per cent of the cost of the vehicle. Further, the incentive/ subsidies for e-2W has been increased to Rs 15,000/KWh from Rs 10,000/KWh with an increase in cap from 20 per cent to 40 per cent of the cost of the vehicle from June 11, 2021.



The Government on September 15, 2021 approved the PLI Scheme for Automotive Sector with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore to support domestic manufacturing of vehicles. Electric vehicles are covered under this PLI scheme.



On May 12, 2021, te government had approved PLI Scheme for manufacturing of ACC in the country with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore. The scheme envisages establishing a competitive ACC battery manufacturing set up in the country for 50 GWh. Additionally, 5GWh of niche ACC technologies is also covered under the scheme.

