UP DA Hike: Yogi Adityanath government announces DA hike, employees to get total 18 percent as arrears

UP DA Hike: The Yogi Adityanath government may also increase DR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) of its 16 lakh employees and government teachers. In a tweet, the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government has decided to increase DA by three percent. This DA hike will be retrospectively implemented from January 1, which means employees will get arrears of over six months. The tweet said the DA has increased from 31 percent to 34 percent.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, keeping in mind the welfare of the employees, has decided to increase the dearness allowance from 31 percent to 34 percent, applicable from January 1, 2022," the tweet in Hindi read.

The government employees had been awaiting this decision for a long time. Chief Minister Adityanath finally signed off on the order on Friday.

Employees will get 18 percent DA in their salary in the future (3 percent per month from January till June) as arrears, Amar Ujala reported, adding July's DA will be accrued to the accounts of employees at the rate of 34 percent.

Meanwhile, the UP secretariat association's chief Yadvendra Mishra and other office bearers have thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the decision. 

According to the daily, the government may also increase DR. Both DA and DR would lead to an additional cost of Rs 220 crore per month on the exchequer.

