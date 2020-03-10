Yes Bank enables IMPS/NEFT services to help customers pay loans, credit card dues

The crisis-hit Yes Bank on Tuesday gave some relief to its customers informing them that they can now make payments towards credit card dues and loans from other bank accounts, with the help of the IMPS and NEFT internet banking services.

Taking to Twitter, the bank, which is currently under an RBI-imposed moratorium, stated that certain transactions can be made through inward IMPS/NEFT services. The bank also tagged the official Twitter handles of the Reserve Bank of India and of the Union Finance Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

The tweet by Yes Bank read, "Inward IMPS/NEFT services have now been enabled. You can make payments towards YES BANK Credit Card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. Thank you for your co-operation.@RBI @FinMinIndia."

The National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) are nation-wide instant payment systems facilitating one-to-one inter-bank electronic funds transfer.

Earlier on Saturday, Yes Bank had informed its customers that they can now withdraw cash from ATMs using their debit cards.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India has restricted the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 per account for till April 3, 2019, for Yes Bank customers. The directive came into effect from 6 am on Friday (March 6). The RBI also superseded Yes Bank's Board of Directors.

The RBI has proposed a reconstruction scheme under which the State Bank of India will pick up a 49% stake in the crisis-ridden lender as part of a government-approved bailout plan.

Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor for money laundering after several hours of questioning.

On Friday night, the ED searched Rana's residence in the upscale 'Samudra Mahal' complex in the Worli area and had grilled him there too.

His role is also being probed in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequently alleged kickbacks that were reportedly received in his wife's accounts.