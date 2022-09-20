Search icon
Xiaomi Diwali Sale: Get up to Rs 8,000 off on Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11 and more

Xiaomi Diwali Sale: Ahead of the festive sale, the company has revealed offers that will be available on Redmi phones, TVs and other gadgets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Xiaomi Diwali Sale

Chinese brand Xiaomi has announced Diwali with Mi Sale which will fully begin on September 23. In the sale, the company will give great offers on the purchase of its smartphones, laptops, TVs etc. 

Will buyers can avail up to Rs 8,000 off on the purchase of Xiaomi phones like Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and more.

It has partnered with leading banks like ICICI, Bank of Baroda and Kotak to offer discounts to buyers. Ahead of the festive sale, the company has revealed offers that will be available on Redmi phones, TVs and other gadgets.

Redmi 9 Activ

Redmi 9 Activ will be available at a discounted price of Rs 7,499. Its original price is Rs 12,999.

Redmi 10 Prime

The price of Redmi 10 Prime will be down from Rs 14,999 to Rs 9,449. The phone’s 2022 model, on the other hand, will get a discount of ₹7,550 on the original price.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 will be up for Rs 10,799 in the upcoming Diwali with Mi sale.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will retail at a discounted price of Rs 13,749.

Redmi 9i Sport

The affordable Redmi 9i Sport will become more affordable in the sale. It will retail at Rs 6,999.

Redmi Note 11SE

The Redmi Note 11SE will be up for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 11,249.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G 

Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be available at Rs 11,749, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will sell at Rs 16,999.

Other phones

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be available at Rs 28,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, on the other hand, will retail at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 in the sale.

Smart TV category

Mi TV QLED 4K will retail at Rs 46,999. Xiaomi OLED Vision TV55 can be purchased at Rs 86,999.

