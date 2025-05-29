Elon Musk is soon launching X Money. This is a major transformation of the platform X (formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, and has long dreamt of making X an everything app, from social media app to a financial transactions app, X would be a one stop platform!

Elon Musk is soon launching X Money. This is a major transformation of the platform X (formerly known as Twitter. Elon Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, and has long dreamt of making X an everything app, from social media app to a financial transactions app, X would be a one stop platform!

What is X Money?

X Money is a digital wallet, built directly into the X app. This enables users to send and receive money, make purchases, banking, contactless payment and also conduct cryptocurrency transactions via Bitcoin, all in all a 'SUPERAPP' with multifunctions. If we have to compare it on the lines of how it really works, we can take China's WeChat, and India's PhonePay app.

Elon Musk wants X to have a huge range of services, from social media networking to digital commerce. He has introduced monetization, paid verification and creator subscriptions to long-form content and video monetisation. X owner, Elon Musk has clarified that the initial rollout of X Money will be in beta, accessible only to a small group of users. “When people’s savings are involved, extreme care must be taken,” Musk posted on X.

Elon Musk is collaborating with financial services giant Visa. The X CEO Linda Yaccarino has clarified that the users will be able to link their Visa debit or credit cards with X Money. They can instantly recharge their wallets, withdraw money from bank accounts and make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. It will be like fintech apps like Google Pay (GPay), PhonePe, or PayPal, but with Social media.

No exact date has been revealed for its launching. The official handle of X money, confirms that a public launch is scheduled for 2025.