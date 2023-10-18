X not free: X will charge this amount to post content and interact with users; check details

Headlines

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

'Ajeeb si betaabi': Shikhar Dhawan's heartfelt post for son after divorce with Aesha Mukerji

NEET success story: Meet doctor who appeared in NEET with daughter, both cleared the exam but with a twist

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

PCB complains to ICC about crowd's behaviour in Ahmedabad during India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Meet man who never made any product, became 18th richest Indian by selling items of other companies, his net worth is...

7 home remedies for dry and itchy scalp

Navratri 2023: Health benefits of Chaura (dry dates)

Cheapest Mercedes-Benz powered SUV, Mahindra Thar rival

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

HomeBusiness

Business

X not free: X will charge this amount to post content and interact with users; check details

Elon Musk's company, X (formerly known as Twitter), is going to charge an annual subscription fee for all users.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Twitter was cost-free, but X won't be. The Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform will start charging brand-new users a one-time price of $1 per year to post content or engage with other users' tweets as of right now. 

X is testing a new program, Not A Bot, where new, unverified accounts will be required to pay $1 annual subscription to post and interact with other posts. 

“Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected,” X said in a post. 

It indicates that the annual subscription fee will be launched in other countries as well. New X users who don’t wish to subscribe will only be able to read and view posts, watch videos and follow other accounts. The launch of the new subscription service, known as "Not A Bot," will take place in New Zealand and the Philippines only as of now. 

Netizens reaction:

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli's integral role in securing cricket's spot in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Munawar Faruqui fights with UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal over household duties in Bigg Boss 17 - Watch

‘Cash for query’ claims against Mahua Moitra: BJP’s bribe allegations on TMC MP, demands of probe

Delhi seeks 'sister city' agreement with Brisbane in Australia

New show on Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to challenge Shark Tank India’s popularity

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE