X not free: X will charge this amount to post content and interact with users; check details

Elon Musk's company, X (formerly known as Twitter), is going to charge an annual subscription fee for all users.

Twitter was cost-free, but X won't be. The Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform will start charging brand-new users a one-time price of $1 per year to post content or engage with other users' tweets as of right now.

X is testing a new program, Not A Bot, where new, unverified accounts will be required to pay $1 annual subscription to post and interact with other posts.

“Starting today, we're testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected,” X said in a post.

It indicates that the annual subscription fee will be launched in other countries as well. New X users who don’t wish to subscribe will only be able to read and view posts, watch videos and follow other accounts. The launch of the new subscription service, known as "Not A Bot," will take place in New Zealand and the Philippines only as of now.

Netizens reaction:

Yep, that's it. That's the official death of twitter. https://t.co/USd35rk8iu — Damo comms open! (@DamoSparker) October 18, 2023