WPL 2023: Here's how much Mukesh Ambani spent to buy Mumbai Indians

Women's Premier League's grand inauguration was hosted on March 4 with breathtaking performances from Bollywood glamour stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani as well as well-known singer AP Dhillon. Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians' battleship match kicked off the League at the DY Patil Stadium.

Twenty league games and two playoff games will be played in total over the course of 23 days. The WPL is the second-largest T20 League in the world, behind the Indian Premier League, with the five teams collecting a total of 4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for a total of 951 crore.

Reliance, owned by Mukesh Ambani, which already has the top successful team in the Indian Premier League, officially placed a proposal to acquire the Women's Mumbai side by offering 912.99 crore, the second-highest sum after the offer made by the Adani Group, according to Mint.

Five teams—Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz—spent a lot of money on the inaugural edition to bring in some of the top players on the national and international leagues. Smriti Mandhana, an Indian player, was the most expensive purchase, heading to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a staggering Rs 3.40 crore.

In live updates on the ongoing match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are playing at Brabourne Stadium. After winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to bowl first. Delhi Capitals hasn't lost a wicket till this point.

Which franchise is the most expensive in WPL 2023?

The Ahmedabad team, which ended up being the most costly franchise, cost a whopping 1289 crore to purchase from Adani Sportsline. The Gujarat Giants were chosen as the team's moniker, according to Adani Group.

