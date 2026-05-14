FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings face must-win situation amid troubling losing streak

PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings face must-win situation amid troub

Delhi News: Why Delhi Is Moving To WFH? Fuel Saving Measures & West Asia Crisis

Delhi News: Why Delhi Is Moving To WFH? Fuel Saving Measures & West Asia Crisis

Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRICS to challenge US ‘superiority’

Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRIC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

WPI inflation more than doubles to 42-month high of 8.3% due to surge in fuel, crude

India’s wholesale inflation (wholesale price inflation) has unexpectedly increased up to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent, more than double from 3.88 percent in April. This has been due to a spike in energy prices triggered by the disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 14, 2026, 05:22 PM IST

WPI inflation more than doubles to 42-month high of 8.3% due to surge in fuel, crude
WPI inflation more than doubles to 42-month high of 8.3% due to surge in fuel, crude (image source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s wholesale inflation (wholesale price inflation) has unexpectedly increased up to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent, more than double from 3.88 percent in April. This has been due to a spike in energy prices triggered by the disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. 

Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation was 3.88 per cent in March, while it was 0.85 per cent in April last year. According to global brokerage Barclays, the sequential increase in WPI inflation was the highest on record in the series. This increase was led by higher prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum, natural gas, and basic metals, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said. 

The major driver of the hike was crude oil. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas jumped to 67.18 percent from 35.98 percent in March this year, while inflation in just crude petroleum rose to 88.06 percent from 51.57 percent. 

Inflation in the sector of chemicals and chemical products rose twice to 5.09 percent from 2.19 percent, as the impact of higher petrochemical feedstock costs became prevalent. Basic metals inflation increased to 7.00 percent from 4.01 percent, while textiles hiked to 7.30 percent from 4.91 percent. Cement prices also rose, with inflation in cement, lime and plaster going up to 2.38 percent from 1.07 percent. 

Food inflation at the wholesale level remained under control. The food index increased to 2.31 percent from 1.85 percent, while food items inflation gradually increased to stay at 1.98 percent from 1.90 percent. 

Petrol inflation rose to 32.40 per cent in April from 2.50 per cent in March, while high-speed diesel inflation climbed to 25.19 per cent from 3.26 per cent. LPG inflation was at 10.92 per cent compared to 1.54 per cent in the last month. 

The rise in wholesale inflation comes at a time when global energy markets are witnessing disruptions due to rising tensions in West Asia and blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India’s crude oil imports. Even while global crude prices continue to soar, retail rates of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG have largely remained unchanged, although commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRICS to challenge US ‘superiority’
Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRIC
Massive storm in UP: Bareilly man blown away 40 feet into air with tin roof; horrifying visual emerge; WATCH
Massive storm in UP: Bareilly man blown away 40 feet into air with tin roof
Rahul Vaidya slams trolls targeting Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look: 'People with zero achievements become fashion critics'
Rahul Vaidya slams trolls targeting Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look
Delhi Govt announces measures to cut down fuel: Work from home for 2 days every week, online meetings
Delhi Govt announces measures to cut down fuel: Work from home for 2 days every
Saudi Arabia enters cricket arena, ropes in Yuvraj Singh for mega league
Saudi Arabia enters cricket arena, ropes in Yuvraj Singh for mega league
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement