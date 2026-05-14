India’s wholesale inflation (wholesale price inflation) has unexpectedly increased up to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent, more than double from 3.88 percent in April. This has been due to a spike in energy prices triggered by the disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

WPI inflation more than doubles to 42-month high of 8.3% due to surge in fuel, crude (image source: ANI)

India’s wholesale inflation (wholesale price inflation) has unexpectedly increased up to a 42-month high of 8.3 per cent, more than double from 3.88 percent in April. This has been due to a spike in energy prices triggered by the disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation was 3.88 per cent in March, while it was 0.85 per cent in April last year. According to global brokerage Barclays, the sequential increase in WPI inflation was the highest on record in the series. This increase was led by higher prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum, natural gas, and basic metals, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

The major driver of the hike was crude oil. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas jumped to 67.18 percent from 35.98 percent in March this year, while inflation in just crude petroleum rose to 88.06 percent from 51.57 percent.

Inflation in the sector of chemicals and chemical products rose twice to 5.09 percent from 2.19 percent, as the impact of higher petrochemical feedstock costs became prevalent. Basic metals inflation increased to 7.00 percent from 4.01 percent, while textiles hiked to 7.30 percent from 4.91 percent. Cement prices also rose, with inflation in cement, lime and plaster going up to 2.38 percent from 1.07 percent.

Food inflation at the wholesale level remained under control. The food index increased to 2.31 percent from 1.85 percent, while food items inflation gradually increased to stay at 1.98 percent from 1.90 percent.

Petrol inflation rose to 32.40 per cent in April from 2.50 per cent in March, while high-speed diesel inflation climbed to 25.19 per cent from 3.26 per cent. LPG inflation was at 10.92 per cent compared to 1.54 per cent in the last month.

The rise in wholesale inflation comes at a time when global energy markets are witnessing disruptions due to rising tensions in West Asia and blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for India’s crude oil imports. Even while global crude prices continue to soar, retail rates of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG have largely remained unchanged, although commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased.