'Would dump entire batch of eggs if...': How Biki Oberoi demanded 99.5% perfection from his staff

Headlines

Doda bus accident: 10 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Chhath Puja 2023: Bank, school holidays announced in several states; check full list here

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

India, US sign MoU to connect and enhance innovation in startups working in critical and emerging tech in both countries

US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

India, US sign MoU to connect and enhance innovation in startups working in critical and emerging tech in both countries

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

7 health benefits of drinking pomegranate juice

6 reasons you should not drink lemon water in morning

Everyday Indian spices for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

HomeBusiness

Business

'Would dump entire batch of eggs if...': How Biki Oberoi demanded 99.5% perfection from his staff

"I consider myself to be a very fussy guest," PRS Oberoi had once said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the 94-year-old veteran corporate hotelier who redefined India's hospitality industry, passed away on Tuesday. The Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, popularly known as 'Biki', built a sprawling chain comprising 32 hotels during his lifetime. EIH owns the eponymous Oberoi and Trident hotel chains.

PRS Oberoi was born in New Delhi on February 3, 1929. He served as chairman of the company since 1988 until he stepped down in May last year due to ill health.

"PRS Oberoi has decided to relinquish his position as chairman and director of the EIH Associated Hotels Ltd effective May 2, 2022 due to his deteriorating health," a press release had said at that time.

Under his leadership, the company expanded from its first hotel, 'The Trident Chennai', which opened in 1988, to become one of India's most reputable hotel companies.

PRS Oberoi was so much of a perfectionist that he wanted to ensure that the colour of the egg yolk was just the right shade of deep yellow, or “sunrise” yellow. This would leave the chefs sweating because if the colour of the yolk wasn’t the right, he would send his breakfast back. In fact, he would ask the kitchen to dump the entire batch if he wasn’t satisfied with the colour of the yolk.

“If I go to a hotel and order eggs and the colour of the yolk is not right, I will tell the manager you cannot make an omelette or boiled eggs or even fried eggs from a yolk that is not of the right colour. I consider myself to be a very fussy guest,” PRS Oberoi once said.

When asked whether he actually demanded 99% perfection from his staff, Oberoi had one said, "No, it is 99.5%."

He is reportedly survived by three children, son Vikramjit Singh Oberoi -Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EIH Hotels, and daughters Natasha and Anastasia.

With PTI inputs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film beats Jawan, Gadar 2's second day hauls; crosses Rs 100 crore

Meet shepherd's son, Class 12 topper who fought the odds and cracked NEET, scored...

Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice in this critically acclaimed blockbuster film

Subrata Roy, Sahara Group founder, dies at 75 after prolonged illness

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE