'Would dump entire batch of eggs if...': How Biki Oberoi demanded 99.5% perfection from his staff

"I consider myself to be a very fussy guest," PRS Oberoi had once said.

Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, the 94-year-old veteran corporate hotelier who redefined India's hospitality industry, passed away on Tuesday. The Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, popularly known as 'Biki', built a sprawling chain comprising 32 hotels during his lifetime. EIH owns the eponymous Oberoi and Trident hotel chains.

PRS Oberoi was born in New Delhi on February 3, 1929. He served as chairman of the company since 1988 until he stepped down in May last year due to ill health.

"PRS Oberoi has decided to relinquish his position as chairman and director of the EIH Associated Hotels Ltd effective May 2, 2022 due to his deteriorating health," a press release had said at that time.

Under his leadership, the company expanded from its first hotel, 'The Trident Chennai', which opened in 1988, to become one of India's most reputable hotel companies.

PRS Oberoi was so much of a perfectionist that he wanted to ensure that the colour of the egg yolk was just the right shade of deep yellow, or “sunrise” yellow. This would leave the chefs sweating because if the colour of the yolk wasn’t the right, he would send his breakfast back. In fact, he would ask the kitchen to dump the entire batch if he wasn’t satisfied with the colour of the yolk.

“If I go to a hotel and order eggs and the colour of the yolk is not right, I will tell the manager you cannot make an omelette or boiled eggs or even fried eggs from a yolk that is not of the right colour. I consider myself to be a very fussy guest,” PRS Oberoi once said.

When asked whether he actually demanded 99% perfection from his staff, Oberoi had one said, "No, it is 99.5%."

He is reportedly survived by three children, son Vikramjit Singh Oberoi -Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EIH Hotels, and daughters Natasha and Anastasia.

With PTI inputs