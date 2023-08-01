World's richest woman ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Adani, she was from…

When we talk of ultra-rich people, then we often discuss about those who own big companies, super expensive things and lead a luxurious life. Some of the names which instantly come to our mind are world’s richest man Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani and others. But the fact is that there are many people in history whose wealth was much more than the fortune of the people mentioned above. One such person was Empress Wu of China.

According to several reports, Empress Wu was the richest woman to live on earth ever. Her net worth is estimated to be USD 16 trillion, which is much more than the net worth of Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos and others. Empress Wu belonged to Tang dynasty and is the richest female monarch in history, according to Money.com.

According to historians, Empress Wu was a very scheming and ruthless person and some reports claim that she killed even her own children to remain in power. Empress Wu was highly educated and her intriguing life story has been portrayed in many films and TV shows. One such TV series is Empress of China starring Fan Bingbing.

Empress Wu remained in power for around 15 years and she played an important role in expanding Chinese empire into central Asia. During her reign, Chinese economy registered significant growth with the trading of tea and silk, as reported by The China Project. During her life, and posthumously, Empress Wu was awarded various official titles.

The net worth of Elon Musk is around USD 235 billion, while Jeff Bezos’ net worth is USD 150 billion. India's richest person Mukesh Ambani's net worth is around USD 91 billion.