World's richest woman ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Adani, she was from…

Headlines

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

Health benefits of Imli (Tamarind)

Health benefits of Avocado

10 Superfoods to boost immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

Bollywood actor with biggest flops has cost producers Rs 1000 crore; and it's not Mithun, Ajay, Govinda, or Aamir

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

HomeBusiness

Business

World's richest woman ever, not an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Adani, she was from…

When we talk of ultra-rich people, then we often discuss about those who own big companies, super expensive things and lead a luxurious life. Some of the names which instantly come to our mind are world’s richest man Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani and others. But the fact is that there are many people in history whose wealth was much more than the fortune of the people mentioned above. One such person was Empress Wu of China.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When we talk of ultra-rich people, then we often discuss about those who own big companies, super expensive things and lead a luxurious life. Some of the names which instantly come to our mind are world’s richest man Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chief Gautam Adani and others. But the fact is that there are many people in history whose wealth was much more than the fortune of the people mentioned above. One such person was Empress Wu of China.

According to several reports, Empress Wu was the richest woman to live on earth ever. Her net worth is estimated to be USD 16 trillion, which is much more than the net worth of Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos and others. Empress Wu belonged to Tang dynasty and is the richest female monarch in history, according to Money.com.

According to historians, Empress Wu was a very scheming and ruthless person and some reports claim that she killed even her own children to remain in power. Empress Wu was highly educated and her intriguing life story has been portrayed in many films and TV shows. One such TV series is Empress of China starring Fan Bingbing.

Empress Wu remained in power for around 15 years and she played an important role in expanding Chinese empire into central Asia. During her reign, Chinese economy registered significant growth with the trading of tea and silk, as reported by The China Project. During her life, and posthumously, Empress Wu was awarded various official titles.

The net worth of Elon Musk is around USD 235 billion, while Jeff Bezos’ net worth is USD 150 billion. India's richest person Mukesh Ambani's net worth is around USD 91 billion.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that I am...'

Pakistan: 40 killed, over 200 injured in blast during political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

WhatsApp chats, personal information of users in India at risk, hackers using this app to target

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE