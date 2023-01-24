Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

World's richest people: Gautam Adani NOT 3rd richest person in world, check list of Top 5 wealthy individuals

Bernard Arnault (Louis Vitton) continues to be world’s richest person while Tesla founder Elon Musk is at second place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

World's richest people: Gautam Adani NOT 3rd richest person in world, check list of Top 5 wealthy individuals
File photo

Adani Group founder and billionaire businessman Gautam Adani is not among the three richest person in the world as Adani is now at fourth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the richest people in the world. Adani’s net worth fell by USD 872 million in the last 24 hours.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has bounced back to the third spot. Bernard Arnault (Louis Vitton) continues to be world’s richest person while Tesla founder Elon Musk is at second place. Reliance Group chairman and India’s second richest person Mukesh Ambani is now the 12th richest person in the world.

Top 5 richest persons in world and their net worth

1.       Bernard Arnault -   USD 188 billion

2.       Elon Musk - USD 145 billion

3.       Jeff Bezos -  USD 121 billion

4.       Gautam Adani – USD 120 billion

5.       Bill Gates – USD 111 billion

Bloomberg Billionaires Index is published by Bloomberg News and it releases daily rankings of the 500 richest individuals in the world.  The Index was first published in March 2012 and initially it measured only the 20 richest people.

The figures of Bloomberg Billionaires Index are updated daily at the close of trading day in New York.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Stunning photos of Mukesh Ambani's future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
Luxurious high-rise where Vivek Agnihotri bought new Rs 17.92 crore home after The Kashmir Files success
Discover surprising health benefits of Dates: From fiber, antioxidants to more
Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Raju Srivastava, Deepesh Bhan, artists who passed away
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US twin shooting: 7 killed in two shootings in California community
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.