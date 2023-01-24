World's richest people: Gautam Adani NOT 3rd richest person in world, check list of Top 5 wealthy individuals

File photo

Adani Group founder and billionaire businessman Gautam Adani is not among the three richest person in the world as Adani is now at fourth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the richest people in the world. Adani’s net worth fell by USD 872 million in the last 24 hours.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has bounced back to the third spot. Bernard Arnault (Louis Vitton) continues to be world’s richest person while Tesla founder Elon Musk is at second place. Reliance Group chairman and India’s second richest person Mukesh Ambani is now the 12th richest person in the world.

Top 5 richest persons in world and their net worth

1. Bernard Arnault - USD 188 billion

2. Elon Musk - USD 145 billion

3. Jeff Bezos - USD 121 billion

4. Gautam Adani – USD 120 billion

5. Bill Gates – USD 111 billion

Bloomberg Billionaires Index is published by Bloomberg News and it releases daily rankings of the 500 richest individuals in the world. The Index was first published in March 2012 and initially it measured only the 20 richest people.

The figures of Bloomberg Billionaires Index are updated daily at the close of trading day in New York.