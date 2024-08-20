Twitter
World’s richest man ever, was much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth was...

Gold mines in areas like Bambuk, Wangara, Bure, Galam, and Taghaza provided a steady flow of gold, while the northern regions produced salt.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

World’s richest man ever, was much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth was...
In history, there's a figure whose wealth surpasses even the richest people of today: Mansa Musa, a 14th-century African emperor who is considered the wealthiest person to ever live.

Mansa Musa was born in 1280 AD and became the ruler of the Mali Empire in West Africa in 1312 AD. His wealth, adjusted for inflation, is estimated to be around USD 400 billion, making it far greater than the fortunes of modern billionaires like (USD 195.8 billion), Jeff Bezos (USD 194.6 billion), and even Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani (USD 117.8 billion), Gautam Adani (USD 83.6 billion), and Ratan Tata.

Mansa Musa's immense wealth came from the vast natural resources in his empire. Gold mines in areas like Bambuk, Wangara, Bure, Galam, and Taghaza provided a steady flow of gold, while the northern regions produced salt. His empire included present-day countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso, with Timbuktu as its capital.

Mansa Musa was known for his generosity and wisdom. His gifts of Malian gold were so grand that storytellers were cautious about describing his generosity too lavishly, worried it might seem wasteful. Lucy Duran from the School of African and Oriental Studies in London highlights his extraordinary generosity.

In 1324, Mansa Musa made a famous pilgrimage to Mecca, a journey that cemented his place in history. His caravan, reportedly the largest ever to cross the Sahara desert, included 100 camels carrying huge amounts of gold, along with 12,000 servants and 60,000 slaves, according to the BBC. It's estimated that he took around 18 tonnes of gold on this pilgrimage, worth over USD 957 million in 2022.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
