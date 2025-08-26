World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'

World's richest man and entrepreneur Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI and X filed a lawsuit against Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in US federal court in Texas. He made serious allegations on the two companies.

World's richest man and entrepreneur Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI and X filed a lawsuit against Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in US federal court in Texas on Monday. He accused the two tech giants of sabotaging competition for smartphones and artificial intelligence market. The lawsuit reads, “Apple and OpenAI have locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.”

Apple has partnered with Open AI which has incorporated the latter’s AI platform ChatGPT into various gadgets of the phone maker like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Notably, soon after its launch in late 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in digital history.

What does Elon Musk accuse Apple, OpenAI of?

The lawsuit further reads, “If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store.” In its lawsuit, Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has sought billions of dollars in purported damages. “This latest filing is consistent with Mr Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment,” an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement. Elon Musk said in a post on his social media platform X that Apple's behaviour “makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store”.

In a move to integrate AI in as many areas, Musk’s xAI acquired X in March for USD 33 billion to upgrade its chatbot training capacities. He also incorporated the Grok chatbot, which it launched in November last year, into vehicles manufactured by his electric automobile company Tesla.

When was xAI launched?

Musk's xAI was launched on March 9, 2023, which he officially announced on July 12, 2023. It has a direct competition with OpenAI which is backed by Microsoft, along with Chinese startup DeepSeek. Musk is parallelly suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in federal court in California to prevent it from being converted from a nonprofit to a for-profit business. Notably, Sam Altman cofounded OpenAI along with Elon Musk 10 years ago in 2015 as a nonprofit.

Apple has faced many lawsuits over the practices of its App Store. In one of the ongoing cases by “Fortnite” video game maker Epic Games, Apple has been ordered to allow more competition for app payment options.