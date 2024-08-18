World's richest man Elon Musk sells 16000 square-foot mansion, his last home, now lives in a...

Musk had announced on X that at the moment he owns only one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is rented out for events, and that if he sold, it ‘would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.'

Elon Musk is currently the second richest man in the world right now as per Forbes. He is spearheading a few of the biggest companies in the world right now including Tesla, SpaceX and more. Often in the news for his business deal and controversial statements, Elon Musk has reportedly found a buyer of the last house he owned. The property, listed for nearly $32 million, went under contract over the weekend, as noted by the Multiple Listing Service. However, the identity of the buyer remains undisclosed.

In 2021, Musk first listed the 16,000-square-foot mansion, one of the biggest lots in Silicon Valley, for sale in June after announcing on Twitter that he was planning to sell his last house. He also mentioned that he wants the “special place” to go to a large family who will reside there. According to Mansion Global, the property was originally advertised for $37.5 million, but in October, the price was dropped by $5.5 million to $31.99 million.

The house is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and has been rented out for events.

Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson recently tweeted a picture of the billionaire's humble "spartan two-bedroom house" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Isaacson revealed that he used to meet Musk in this house, where the billionaire used to sit on the wooden table and make phone calls. The house looks neat and uncluttered, with just a jacket hanging on a chair. It also shows a rocket sculpture kept on the table along with what looks like a white Japanese sword or Katana.

Why did Musk decide to buy such a small house as his residence? This will be disclosed in Isaacson's biography of Elon Musk. This book will go on sale on September 12 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.