Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

World's richest man Elon Musk sells 16000 square-foot mansion, his last home, now lives in a...

Musk had announced on X that at the moment he owns only one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is rented out for events, and that if he sold, it ‘would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.'

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 01:33 PM IST

World's richest man Elon Musk sells 16000 square-foot mansion, his last home, now lives in a...
Elon Musk is currently the second richest man in the world right now as per Forbes. He is spearheading a few of the biggest companies in the world right now including Tesla, SpaceX and more. Often in the news for his business deal and controversial statements, Elon Musk has reportedly found a buyer of the last house he owned. The property, listed for nearly $32 million, went under contract over the weekend, as noted by the Multiple Listing Service. However, the identity of the buyer remains undisclosed. 

In 2021, Musk first listed the 16,000-square-foot mansion, one of the biggest lots in Silicon Valley, for sale in June after announcing on Twitter that he was planning to sell his last house. He also mentioned that he wants the “special place” to go to a large family who will reside there. According to Mansion Global, the property was originally advertised for $37.5 million, but in October, the price was dropped by $5.5 million to $31.99 million.

The house is located in the San Francisco Bay Area and has been rented out for events.  

Musk's biographer Walter Isaacson recently tweeted a picture of the billionaire's humble "spartan two-bedroom house" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Isaacson revealed that he used to meet Musk in this house, where the billionaire used to sit on the wooden table and make phone calls. The house looks neat and uncluttered, with just a jacket hanging on a chair. It also shows a rocket sculpture kept on the table along with what looks like a white Japanese sword or Katana.

The image shows the living area with a wooden table and the kitchen. According to Isaacson, Musk used to hang out at this place, where he used to sit at the wooden table and take phone calls. With only a jacket resting on a chair, the house appears tidy and uncluttered. In addition, there is a sculpture of a rocket on a table and what appears to be a white Katana or Japanese sword.

Why did Musk decide to buy such a small house as his residence? This will be disclosed in Isaacson's biography of Elon Musk. This book will go on sale on September 12 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
