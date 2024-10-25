Musk is now $61 billion ahead of Amazon mogul and the world's second-richest person, Jeff Bezos, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (BBI).

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla added an incredible $33.5 billion to his net worth after Tesla’s shares soared, marking the company’ biggest jump in over a decade. This gain pushes Musk's total net worth to an impressive $270.3 billion as per Bloomberg.

Following the announcement of its third-quarter results report, the share price of Tesla Inc., the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles worldwide, increased by a noteworthy 22%. Bloomberg reports that the company's highest quarterly profit since the summer of 2023 was the primary driver of this increase. The earnings announcement, which signaled a comeback after four quarters of poor results, was the main element that attracted investors' attention despite Tesla's most recent quarterly results being mixed.

Musk's wealth major chunk is generated from Tesla shares and options. Musk also owns private space sector player SpaceX, social-media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), and artificial intelligence firm xAI.