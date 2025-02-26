Even with the latest decline in net worth, Elon Musk is still about USD 100 billion richer than he was before Donald Trump won the election in November 2024.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, continues to see a decline in his net worth. The Tesla CEO on Tuesday saw a major drop of USD 22.2 billion (around Rs 193394 crore) in his wealth. This was the fourth-largest one-day loss from his wealth. This comes after shares of his Tesla Inc, which makes up more than half of Musk's fortune, were particularly hard hit after reports that its sales in Europe. Musk has lost USD 52 billion in net worth since the year began, but he’s still the richest person in the world.

Elon Musk's net worth

Presently, the billionaire has a net worth of USD 358 billion or Rs 3117830 crore, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Moreover, the shares of the electric carmaker fell by 8.4 per cent in New York, sending its market value below USD 1 trillion for the first time since November 7.

Moreover, the stock markets faltered on scepticism about potential tariffs and ongoing federal cost-cutting efforts. Musk owns about 13% of Tesla, according to the company's 2024 proxy statement. Even with Tuesday's decline, Musk is still about USD 100 billion richer than he was before Donald Trump won the election in November 2024, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Tesla sells electric vehicles and home solar batteries. Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station. He also owns social networking company X, (formerly Twitter).