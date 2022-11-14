World's most expensive beer being sold at Rs 4.05 crore, know all about the company here

Many drinkers and non-drinkers hold the false belief that wine and champagne are the only expensive luxury drinks. However, this assertion is utterly wrong. It's true that some beers can be more expensive than a particular vintage or well-known wine. Yes, there is also a premium beer market. And once a staggering $503,300 was paid for a bottle, making it the most expensive beer ever.

The world's most expensive beer is a bottle of "Allsopp's Arctic Ale" by The Allsopp that is more than 140 years old. Even though it has some distinctive qualities, the beverage is really more of a historical artifact; additionally, despite its high quality, the cost wasn't as high.

A customer from Oklahoma paid $304 for a bottle of Allsopp's Arctic Ale on eBay in 2007, according to Antiques Trade. This was when the story of the priciest beer started. A Massachusetts retailer charged $19.95 for delivery of it.

According to antiquestradegazette.com, the bottle was accompanied by an old, laminated handwritten note that was signed by Percy G. Bolster and stated that he had received the bottle back in 1919. Additionally, the beer had been "specially produced in 1852 for a polar trip," according to the letter.

The buyer immediately realized that the beer was a component of the supply cache that Sir Edward Belcher had brought to the Arctic in 1852 while searching for Sir John Franklin and his crew. The Northwest Passage, which links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans by way of the Arctic Sea, is said to have been the scene of a disastrous voyage for two ships, according to tradition.