World’s largest superchip manufacturing facility is being built in THIS country, it is owned by...

The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer is building the facility.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

Representational image
Superchip is an important thing that is used for various purposes including to power and generate artificial intelligence (AI). It will possibly be in high demand in the near future. Now, the world’s largest superchip manufacturing facility is to come up in Mexico. Foxconn is building the facility for bundling Nvidia's GB200 superchips, a key component of the US firm's next-generation Blackwell family computing platform, senior executives at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday.

For the unaware, Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and is known as Apple's biggest iPhone assembler. It has been benefiting from the AI boom as it assembles servers used to process AI work. Foxconn already has a large manufacturing presence in Mexico and has invested more than $500 million to date in the state of Chihuahua.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet," said Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, Reuters reported. He added that the partnership between Foxconn and Nvidia was “very important” to both parties, adding that everyone asking about Nvidia’s Blackwell platform.

Jensen Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, CEO and a member of the board of directors. His company said in August this year that it had started shipping Blackwell samples to its partners and customers after tweaking its design, and expected several billion dollars in revenue from these chips in the fourth quarter.

