HomeBusiness

Business

World's largest home, surpassing 15,000 crore Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, has 170 rooms, is home to...

This architectural wonder, which was formerly purchased for an astounding £180,000, is still home to HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, his wife Radhikaraje Gaekwad, and their two kids.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

Surprisingly enough, India now boasts the largest residential building in the world, bigger than even Mukesh Ambani's famed Antilia in Mumbai ( valued at over Rs 15,000 crore). Welcome to the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, a royal residence that is currently occupied by the Gujarati Gaekwad family and is a magnificent example of both historical grandeur and brilliant architecture. With multi-coloured marble, multiple artworks and fountains, Lakshmi Vilas Palace of Vadodara is said to be four times the size of Buckingham Palace, as per reports. 

Lakshmi Vilas Palace home is a magnificent architectural marvel. The place was commissioned by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad during the 1880s Indo-Saracenic Revival architectural brilliance and was the largest private dwelling in the world at that time.

This architectural wonder, which was formerly purchased for an astounding £180,000, is still home to HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, his wife Radhikaraje Gaekwad, and their two kids. 

Here's all you need to know about Lakshmi Vilas Palace:
The Gaekwads used to reside at either the Nazarbaug Palace or the Maharaja Palace, also known as the Sarkarwada, before the construction of the Lakshmi Vilas Palace.

Major Charles Mant, the most well-known architect of the period, was then brought on board by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III. Similar palaces had been constructed in India by Major Charles Mant, at Kolhapur and Darbhanga, but Lakshmi Vilas was his largest undertaking to that date. But halfway through the endeavour, he lost his life due to his poor mental condition. After this, architect Robert Fellows Chisolm was recruited.

Amenities inside Lakshmi Vilas Palace:
Encompassing 700 acres, the four-story Lakshmi Vilas Palace comprises 170 rooms designed exclusively for the pleasure of the Maharaja and Maharani.

Despite being constructed in the 1800s, the palace had every contemporary convenience imaginable, all of which are still relevant today. The palace had elevators indoors, a continuous power supply, and an internal phone exchange. The golden stones from the Songadh quarries were used to build the palace's facade, giving it a stunning golden light.

The insides are much more gorgeous. Two expansive courtyards filled with plants and water kept the Lakshmi Vilas Palace cool on scorching summer afternoons. The floors were done with expensive marble and mosaics that are still maintained well to this day. The palace houses a magnificent collection of paintings, weapons, and artwork by the well-known Raja Ravi Verma. Huge gardens, golf courses, Moti Baug Royal, the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum complex, and the LVP Banquets & Conventions are all located on the royal grounds. The Moti Bagh Cricket Ground and the Baroda Cricket Association offices are also located in Lakshmi Vilas Palace.

The public can visit one area of the palace. It houses a museum. The palace took 12 years to construct. The ticket price for the palace ranges from Rs 150-200 per person, as per reports. 

